Taliban likely had access to millions US transferred to Afghan government before collapse, watchdog says

The Taliban likely had access to tens of millions of dollars that the United States transferred to the Afghan government before it collapsed, a US government watchdog has found.

The Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR), who oversaw U.S. projects and spending during the Americas’ longest war, said in his latest report that the Taliban likely gained access to about $57.6 million in funds from the Department of State, Department of Defense and USAID.

Once the money was transferred, US agencies lost visibility of those funds and relied on the Afghan government to disburse the funds for their intended purpose, SIGAR writes in the report.

The money was transferred before the collapse of the Afghan government on August 15, 2021 and the subsequent Taliban takeover. The vast majority of funds came from the Department of Defense, which transferred $45.6 million, according to SIGAR, while the State Department and USAID transferred $2 million and $10 million, respectively.

It is likely that some of the $57.6 million remained in Afghan government-controlled accounts when the Taliban returned to power and took control of Afghan ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, SIGAR found. , and there are no plans to try to recover any of the money.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the final act of which took place over a dramatic four weeks in August 2021 and resulted in the deaths of 13 US service members, is set to come under renewed scrutiny, with Republicans expected to take the lead. power after the midterm elections. A year later, GOP members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee criticized the Biden administration for its lack of pullout planning based on their own pullout investigation.

But the Pentagon questioned whether it was even possible for the Taliban to access the money, given the collapse of the Afghan government and the financial sector.

Due to the collapse of the Afghan banking system and its digital infrastructure on August 15, it is extremely unlikely that the Taliban could have accessed any of these funds, said Pentagon spokesman Lt. Col. Rob Lodewick. The money was transferred electronically and was intended for salaries, training and expenses of the Afghan army.

In addition, the Pentagon claims that by law it does not have the ability to recover the money because it does not have statutory authority to recall funds already transferred to another government, Lodewick said.

SIGAR also questioned whether the Department of Defense had an accurate accounting of the $7.1 billion in equipment left behind by the United States when it withdrew from Afghanistan last year. Due to issues with tracking and managing equipment donated to the Afghan army over the years, SIGAR wondered if there was potentially more equipment left.

It remains unclear whether the $7.1 billion figure reported to Congress is accurate, SIGAR wrote in its report. The Ministry of Defense told SIGAR the figure was based on the best data it had and that the number could actually be lower if more accurate information became available.

SIGAR accused the State Department of not providing dollar figures or lists of equipment transferred to Afghanistan that may have been left behind when the Taliban took over. SIGAR also claimed that the State Department provided misinformation about what might have remained in Afghanistan.

In response to SIGAR, the State Department wrote in an October letter that it continued to be engaged and cooperative during this assessment, and it rejected any claims that it was not providing complete information.

To be clear, the State Department and USAID remain committed to assisting SIGAR in its important auditing role, the agencies wrote in an earlier April letter, though they questioned whether SIGAR had the power to investigate given the end of the reconstruction mission in Afghanistan.

