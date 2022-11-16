Recession fears put the UK property market at risk of a major downturn.





Economists predict that soaring interest rates and falling prices will mark the end of the UK’s 13-year housing boom and potentially lead to a collapse in house prices.

Matt Cardi | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The London UK property market may be facing a major downturn with some market watchers warning of a price collapse of up to 30% as the data point for the biggest demand downturn since the global financial crisis.

New home buying inquiries in October plummeted to the lowest level since the 2008 financial crisis, outside of the first Covid-19 lockdown period, showed in the latest report from the RICS housing survey agency last week.

Meanwhile, the MSCI UK Quarterly Property Index, which tracks retail, office, industrial and residential properties, fell 4.3 per cent in the three months to September, its worst performance since 2009.

The market downturn means a break from a two-year pandemic-fueled homebuying frenzy, with real estate transactions down 32% year-over-year in September from their 2021 peak.

But with the days of cheap money gone and the Bank of England doubling down on inflation-busting interest rate hikes to counter chaotic mini-budgets, economists say the recession could be more severe than first thought.

Although house price adjustment is expected… it seems to be unfolding faster than expected.

column pickering

Senior Economist, Berenberg

“A house price correction is widely expected as part of a recession, but appears to be happening faster than expected,” Berenberg chief economist Kallum Pickering wrote of the UK market on Thursday.

The investment bank now expects UK real estate prices to fall by around 10 per cent by the second quarter of 2023. However, some lenders are less optimistic.

Nationwide, one of the UK’s biggest mortgage providers, said earlier this month that house prices could plummet by up to 30 per cent in a worst-case scenario. Meanwhile, the most depressing 2023 estimates from Bank of Lloyds and Bank of Barclays point to declines of nearly 18% to over 22% respectively.

In fact, real estate search site Rightmove said on Monday that prices had already begun to fall in some areas, with sellers cutting prices 1.1 per cent in October, bringing the median price of a new home for sale to 366,999 ($431,000).

Mortgage delinquency concerns on the rise

Britain is not alone. Rising interest rates, soaring inflation and the economic shock of Russia’s war in Ukraine weighed heavily on global housing markets.

A recent analysis by Oxford Economics found that property prices are likely to decline in 9 out of 18 developed countries, with Australia, Canada, the Netherlands and New Zealand among the markets most at risk of a decline of up to 15% to 20%.

“This is the most worrisome housing market outlook since 2007-2008,” said Adam Slater, chief economist at Oxford Economics.

Housing surveyors reported the largest drop in new buyer inquiries in October after the financial crisis, excluding the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Isabel Infantes | sick | Getty Images

However, according to Goldman Sachs, the UK’s unique economic climate puts it at higher risk of mortgage delinquency. Factors at play include deteriorating economic conditions in the UK, the sensitivity of default rates to recessions, and the relatively short duration of UK mortgages compared to the Eurozone and the US.

“If you look across the country, you see a relatively greater risk of a meaningful rise in mortgage delinquency rates in the UK,” wrote the bank’s economist Yulia Zhestkova in a report last week.

Meanwhile, rising unemployment risk, a historic barometer of delinquency rates, is putting pressure on the UK, which Goldman Sachs says is “already in recession”.

Unemployment risk is heavy

The UK economy contracted 0.2% in the third quarter of 2022, latest GDP figures showed on Friday. The continued quarterly decline in the three months to December indicates that the UK is in a technical recession.

The Bank of England warned earlier this month that Britain is facing its longest recession since records began 100 years ago, and that the recession could last until 2024.

A sharp rise in unemployment would significantly amplify the risks to the housing market.

adam slater

Senior Economist, Oxford Economics

Describing the outlook as “extremely difficult”, the central bank said the unemployment rate would double to 6.5 per cent during a two-year downturn, affecting about 500,000 jobs.

Oxford Economics warned in a report that this spike in unemployment could potentially trigger a wave of forced sales and foreclosures, which could “significantly” increase the risks to the housing market. In fact, analysis by Goldman Sachs found that for every 1 percentage point increase in the UK unemployment rate, mortgage delinquency rates tend to increase by more than 20 basis points one year later.

“If unemployment rises sharply, the risks to the housing market will be significantly amplified,” Slater said.

Not the 2008 financial crisis

Still, much of the outlook hinges on the government’s next financial statement on Thursday, when Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt is due to announce a $60 billion ($69 billion) tax increase and spending cuts that will weigh heavily on growth.

Some strategists said Hunt may delay much of his savings until after the next election, scheduled for January 2025 at the latest, to protect the economy at the height of the recession. However, Hunt has been outspoken in warning that decisions will be made “in the dark” in the future.

The Bank of England has insisted it will continue to raise interest rates even as they potentially reach a lower peak.

But even with some modest easing on the housing market in the near term, economists say the risk of a shock reverberating in the broader financial market is minimal.

After the financial crisis, increased regulation and adequate capitalization of the banking sector limited exposure to risky mortgages. Meanwhile, most home debt is in households with reasonable savings buffers, Berenberg’s Pickering said.

“The risk of the ongoing housing market correction turning into another financial crisis is limited,” he added.

