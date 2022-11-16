US sanctions companies involved in production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia





Washington CNN—

The US Treasury Department on Tuesday unveiled additional sanctions against entities involved in the production and transfer of Iranian drones to Russia.

The sanctions target several aviation-related companies and two individuals Abbas Djuma and Tigran Khristoforovich Srabionov who facilitated the acquisition by Russian mercenary Wagner Groups of drones from Iran, according to the department.

As we have repeatedly demonstrated, the United States is committed to sanctioning individuals and businesses, wherever located, who support Russia’s unwarranted invasion of Ukraine, the Secretary at the Treasury Janet Yellen in a statement.

Today’s action exposes and holds accountable the companies and individuals who allowed Russia to use Iranian-built drones to brutalize Ukrainian civilians. This is part of our larger effort to disrupt Russia’s war effort and deny it the equipment it needs through sanctions and export controls.

Last month, the United States sanctioned an air carrier for its involvement in sending Iranian drones to Russia. These drones have played an important role in the conflict in Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion in late February. They are able to circle for a period of time in an area identified as a potential target and only strike once an enemy asset is identified.

Russia has launched a series of drone attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, striking vital civilian infrastructure and spreading terror in Ukrainian towns far from the frontlines of the war.

While Iranian officials have for months denied supplying Russia with weapons for use in Ukraine, the Iranian government this month admitted sending a limited number of drones to Russia in the months before the start of its invasion. from Ukraine.

Some Western countries have accused Iran of aiding the war in Ukraine by supplying drones and missiles to Russia. The missile part is completely wrong. The drone part is correct, we supplied a limited number of drones to Russia in the months leading up to the start of the war in Ukraine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Tehran.

Officials from a Western country that closely monitors Iran’s weapons program also told CNN earlier this month that Iran was preparing to send more attack drones, as well as surface-to-surface ballistic missiles. short-range ground to Russia for use in its war effort.

