Kevin McCarthy faces high-tension act as Republicans edge closer to US House majority





WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) – As Republicans edge closer to a narrower-than-expected majority in the U.S. House of Representatives, their leader Kevin McCarthy stepped up on Tuesday to become Speaker of the House, a post he coveted for a long time.

He may also have another difficult job – a tightrope walker.

McCarthy, 57, is the presumptive favorite to replace fellow Californian Nancy Pelosi in January as Speaker of the House – a job with a lot of weight and a lot of headaches. As president, McCarthy would be well positioned to thwart the legislative ambitions of Democratic President Joe Biden.

McCarthy overcame a challenge from hardline conservative Rep. Andy Biggs in the Republican House leadership election on Tuesday, winning a caucus vote by 188 to 31, according to a source familiar with the result.

McCarthy would not be officially elected president until the new Congress takes office in January, assuming the Republicans win a majority as expected.

Rep. Steve Scalise, who was elected Tuesday to serve as majority leader in a Republican-led House, shrugged off suggestions that McCarthy could face hurdles when the House votes for president in January.

“The election was intense. But we’re going to win a majority. And we’ve talked a lot about what we’re going to do to get this country back on track. And that’s where our focus is,” Scalise told reporters.

But other Republicans have said McCarthy could have a bumpy ride to the presidency next year.

One of his staunchest opponents, Rep. Matt Gaetz, predicted that only five Republicans would be able to block McCarthy’s candidacy in a tightly divided house.

“I expect we find somebody in this room who doesn’t have five people who want to vote against him. But it won’t be Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz told reporters.

McCarthy has spent his adult life in politics — as a congressional staffer and then a state legislator before being elected to the House in 2006.

Achieving the presidency – a second position in the line of succession to the US presidency – would represent the pinnacle of a McCarthy’s career, but it could be a precarious position. As president, he is expected to manage an ever-right-leaning House Republican caucus with hardline leanings and narrow allegiances to former President Donald Trump.

“The Republican leadership of the House has much less room for error. The House will be more like the Senate, where a handful of members can shut things down very quickly,” said Republican strategist Alex Conant. “McCarthy finds himself with a more populist caucus that will likely push him further to the right.”

With votes still being counted in some pivotal races a week after the midterm elections, Republicans appear to be poised for a slim majority in the House. They are currently still two seats away, according to Edison Research, from claiming control of the 435-seat chamber from the Democrats.

Republicans failed to hit the “red wave” some predicted for a comfortable House majority and Senate control. Instead, Democrats retained their majority in the Senate, meaning the two parties will have to work together to pass legislation if Republicans take the House.

‘MIGRAINES’

House Republicans are increasingly embracing the right-wing populism and pugilist style of Trump, who is expected to launch his 2024 presidential bid on Tuesday.

Republican hardliners in the conservative House Freedom Caucus are demanding rule changes that would allow them to keep tight control over their leader and more easily toss him out if they degrade against him. The last two Republican House speakers, John Boehner and Paul Ryan, have come under varying degrees of pressure from the right flank of the Republican caucus.

“Kevin McCarthy is going to have a lot of migraines,” Republican strategist Ron Bonjean said. “This is the first salvo, even before McCarthy becomes speaker – the first in what will likely be a number of high-profile negotiations over the next two years.”

As president, McCarthy could force votes to focus attention on issues Republicans see as beneficial to them — inflation, energy policy and crime — and launch investigations into the administration and family of Biden. McCarthy is also expected to force his caucus to vote on must-have bills to keep government open, fund the military and, in 2023, tackle the fast approaching US debt ceiling.

Republicans are considering a series of investigations into Biden and his administration, as well as US border security, immigration, China, the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, Biden’s chaotic withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and the FBI’s seizure of classified Trump documents. Florida house.

McCarthy was considered a speakers’ favorite after Boehner announced his resignation from the post in 2015. But McCarthy stepped down in the face of conservative opposition. Instead, the presidency went to a reluctant Ryan, who decided not to seek re-election to Congress in 2018.

The challenge from Biggs, one of several conservatives who blame McCarthy for Republicans’ disappointing midterm performance, was indicative of the problems he could face in dealing with his party’s more conservative elements. But McCarthy has the support of Jim Jordan, one of the most influential conservative voices in the House.

Members of the House Freedom Caucus want to restore the ability for any member to bring a motion to request the speaker’s withdrawal. In 2015, such a decision – called a motion to leave the chair – preceded Boehner’s resignation. The Freedom Caucus also wants the House to review only laws supported by a majority of Republicans and for committee chairs to be chosen by committee members rather than party leaders.

Reporting by David Morgan; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Gram Slattery; Editing by Will Dunham, Scott Malone, Alistair Bell and Lincoln Feast.

