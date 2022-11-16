PESCO: The UK will be invited to participate in the military mobility project.





In response to the UK’s request for participation in the PESCO Project Military Mobility, the Commission today adopted a Decision confirming that the UK’s participation in the Military Mobility Project meets the general conditions set out in Decision of November 2020 (CFSP) 2020/1639.

Today’s decision recognizes the Netherlands as a project coordinator to formally invite the UK to participate in this PESCO project and recognizes the significant added value that the UK can bring.

Russia’s war against Ukraine further proved that the ability to move troops and military equipment rapidly across Europe and beyond is essential to our security. It is important to share information and experiences with key partners. The Dutch-led PESCO project Military Mobility provides the right platform in this regard. Following the joining of the United States, Canada, and Norway last year, the UK’s participation proves the importance of the project once again. Ensuring the rapid movement and safe transport of troops is critical to improving the ability of the EU and NATO to respond to crises. In particular, it is currently providing emergency military assistance to Ukraine.

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell

The PESCO Project Military Mobility is a political and strategic platform that aims to simplify and standardize military transport procedures between countries and borders. It enables the rapid movement of soldiers and assets across the EU by road, rail, sea or air. Canada, Norway and the United States joined the project in 2021 following the same process.

background

Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) is one of the pillars of EU defense policy. It provides a framework for defense cooperation among the 25 participating EU member states that have more binding commitments to each other. The two countries jointly develop defense capabilities, coordinate investments, enhance military operational readiness, interoperability and resiliency, and collaborate on projects.

On 5 November 2020, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2020/1639 establishing the general conditions under which third countries may be invited to participate in individual PESCO projects on an exceptional basis. The applicant country must meet the political, legal and substantive conditions, including the shared values ​​of the establishment of the EU, and must not prejudice the security and defense interests of the EU and its member states.

The PESCO project Military Mobility seeks to improve national measures to accelerate military movement across borders within the EU. Canada, Norway and the United States are already participating in the project from the end of 2021 following the same process.

