Shaun Murphy reveals he is playing painfully in the UK Championship ahead of his round 1 clash with David Gilbert.





Shaun Murphy revealed he was suffering from back problems at the UK Championship.

Murphy, who underwent sleeve gastrectomy due to social media backlash, has not advanced beyond the third round in any ranking tournament so far this season.

He has lost his last eight tournaments at the European Masters, failed to qualify for the British Open, and was knocked out in the second round of the Northern Ireland Open.

british championship

‘He’s relentless’ Stevens reveals why O’Sullivan is a snooker GOAT

a day ago

The world number 13 faced David Gilbert in the first round of the UK Championship on Tuesday night.

Murphy told Eurosport that he still has some back problems. He has had some physical therapy here in York for the past few days.

I’m taking a lot of shots with little pain because no stretch is perfect. I hope it doesn’t cause too much trouble for me, but I’m doing my best and will always give 100 percent.

Murphy is entering the second half of his 40-year-old career and is entering an important period in his snooker career as he fights to stay in the top 16.

Since reaching the 2021 World Championship final, where he lost 18-15 to Mark Selby, he has barely been up to par.

His last ranking tournament title came at the 2020 Welsh Open, and Murphy says he sees players like 46-year-old Ronnie OSullivan, who proved he can still play at a high level when he gets older.

Murphy said he sees someone like OSullivan, who has won the Triple Crown event seven times each. That’s an incredible statistic.

myself there with one [each] I recommend adding as many of the three as possible. But at 40, I enjoy snooker and attend these events every week to do my best.

– – –

british championship

