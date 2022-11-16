UK and India Announce Visa Deal – POLTICO





Bali, Indonesia Britain has signed a reciprocal relocation agreement with India ahead of Rishi Sunak’s first face-to-face meeting with Narendra Modi.

Under an agreement signed on the margins of the G20 summit in Indonesia, up to 3,000 visas will be granted to young Indian nationals who have earned a degree to work for up to two years in the UK.

The same number of visas will be offered to British nationals in India and to those between the ages of 18 and 30. First announced last year, the initiative is expected to launch early next year.

British Prime Minister Sunak said: “I know firsthand the incredible value of our deep cultural and historical ties with India. It’s great that more bright young people in India now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer. And vice versa.

The deal would be seen as a sign that the UK could grant more work and study visas to Indian citizens as part of a desired trade deal. Talks to agree on a British-India trade deal on Diwali on 24 October were halted after Home Secretary Suela Braverman expressed concern about the possibility of increased Indian migration to the UK.

The visa agreement was announced the day before Sunak’s bilateral meeting with Indian Prime Minister Modi, after he stressed he did not want to “sacrifice quality for speed” in talks for a UK-India trade deal. The two leaders skimmed the margins of their Tuesday morning summit.

Addressing reporters at the G20 summit, Sunak said the trade deal with India was a fantastic opportunity for the UK, but added that it would not sacrifice quality for speed. And that applies to all trade deals. Rather than rushing them, it’s important that we get them right, so this is the approach I’m going to take.

The comments come after Politico reported that the new British prime minister is breaking with his predecessors on trade by prioritizing depth over speed in Britain’s post-Brexit deal.

Sunak added: Another thing with India, remember that the trade deal is incredibly strong, actually strategic, and just one part of a broader relationship that’s happening across multiple facets of policy. As you know, trade is an important part of it, but it is not the only part and we will make progress in all parts.

Almost a quarter of international students in the UK are from India, and trade with the UK amounts to $24 billion.

Sunak will also hold bilateral meetings with leaders of the United States, Japan, Australia and Indonesia on Wednesday. He plans to highlight the importance of the Indo-Pacific region to global security and prosperity.

