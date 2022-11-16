Glossier Black Friday Sale 2022: Best Glossier Black Friday Deals





Why we love it: Glossiers best-selling makeup essentials are all bundled together in a beauty bag, making it the ultimate home for everyday.

Special #4: Ready Set 37 (worth 29.60 after 20% discount or 25.9041 after 30% discount)

Ingredients: Milky Jelly Cleanser + Boy Brow + Balm.com

Why we love it: The Glossier essentials trio featuring post-love products like Milky Jelly Cleanser, Boy Brow, and Balm Dot Com.

Special #5: Lip Finish Trio 36 (worth 28.80 after 20% discount or 25.2040 after 30% discount)

Composition: Gen G + Lip Gloss + Ultra Lip

Why we love it: Whatever lip shape you want, this set has it. All three lip finishes (glossy shine, sheer matte or matte tint) are available in three products, so you always have the look you want.

2. Glossier Gift Set

Glossier recently released three limited-edition gift sets, and they’re the best when it comes to Christmas gift ideas. Worried about a gift for your teenage girl / a gift for her sister / a gift for her / a gift for your girlfriend? Cross Country Kit, The Eye Stars Kit and Touch-Up Kit are here to help.

3. Glossier Skin Care

Want to give your skin the TLC it needs during the colder months? Glossier’s skincare is a big hit in many editors’ beauty cabinets, with milky jelly cleansers and priming moisturizers (there’s even an oil-control version if you’re prone to acne). Together, it’s a partnership that can’t be messed with. Milky Jelly Cleanser melts makeup and can be applied gently around the eyes, while Priming Moisturizer contains shea butter and murumuru butter to provide the perfect makeup base and moist daily moisture hit.

Elsewhere, take note of Glossier’s game-changing retinol, Universal Pro-Retinol (which successfully aims to make the often complex navigation of retinols and retinoids much easier). Transforms your skin in incredibly gentle ways, formulated with a plant-based power complex of 0.5% Retinyl Sunflowerate (a new innovation in the world of retinoids, less irritating than its predecessor, but still effective over time). It nourishes the skin while improving the appearance of fine lines, blemishes, pores, dark spots, uneven tone and texture. Suitable for all skin types.

4. Glossier Makeup

Have you already lowered your skincare routine to a T? Glossier makeup will always captivate our hearts. Almost every product in their collection is the savior of no-makeup days (and an absolute dream to apply). Icons like Glossier Cloud Paint remain bestsellers for good reason, but we’re using this Black Friday as an opportunity to replenish our latest offerings, like the party-worthy Solar Paint and No.1 Eyeliner.

5. Glossy Goods

For the Glossier superfan in your life, a gift from the Glossi-Wear store is an absolute treat. We have five ultra-soft hoodies and sweatshirts, including the forever best-selling Original Pink Hoodie, as well as a balanced vanity, water bottle, gym bag, sock set, and mirror. All are available at up to 30% off.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday are closing weekend sale events where many of our favorite brands, from YSL to Charlotte Tilbury, lower their inventory to make Christmas shopping even more affordable. That said, many retailers are now running Black Friday promotions from early November (Boots Black Friday deals event).

In 2022, Black Friday will be on Friday, November 25th, and Cyber ​​Monday will be on Monday, November 28th. Shop early Black Friday deals already out here.

