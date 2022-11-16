US Navy seizes 70 tons of missile fuel from Iran in Yemen





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The US Navy said on Tuesday it found 70 tons of a missile fuel component hidden among bags of fertilizer aboard a ship bound for Yemen from Iran, the first seizure of this guy in this country’s long war as a ceasefire he broke down.

The Navy said the amount of ammonium perchlorate discovered could fuel more than a dozen medium-range ballistic missiles, the same weapons Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen have used to target both forces allied with the country’s internationally recognized government and the Saudi-led coalition. supports them.

The apparent rearmament effort comes as Iran has threatened Saudi Arabia, the United States and other nations during months-long protests calling for the overthrow of the Islamic Republic’s theocracy. Tehran blames foreign powers rather than its own frustrated population for fomenting the protests, which have seen at least 344 people killed and 15,820 arrested in a growing crackdown on dissent.

This type of shipment and just the massive volume of explosive material is a serious concern because it is destabilizing, Cmdr. Timothy Hawkins, spokesman for the Middle East-based 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press. The illegal transport of weapons from Iran to Yemen leads to instability and violence.

A United Nations arms embargo has banned arms transfers to the Houthis since 2014. Iran’s mission to the United Nations told the AP on Wednesday morning that it abides by the ban, even though it has long transferred guns , rocket-propelled grenades, missiles and other weapons to the Houthis via the sea.

Independent experts, Western nations and UN experts have traced components seized from detained vessels to Iran.

Iran’s goal is to restore the ceasefire as soon as possible and establish peace and stability in Yemen by creating dialogue between Yemeni groups, the Iranian mission said.

The Houthis did not respond to requests for comment.

The U.S. Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and the guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans stopped a traditional wooden sailing vessel known as a dhow in the Gulf of Oman Nov. 8, the Navy said. During a week-long search, sailors discovered bags of ammonium perchlorate hidden inside what initially appeared to be a 100-ton shipment of urea.

Urea, a fertilizer, can also be used to make explosives.

The dhow was so weighed down with cargo that it posed a hazard to nearby shipping in the Gulf of Oman, a route that leads from the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow mouth of the Persian Gulf, to the Indian Ocean. The Navy ended up sinking the ship with much of the equipment still on board due to the danger, Hawkins said.

The Sullivans on Tuesday handed over the four Yemeni crew members to the country’s internationally recognized government.

Asked how the navy knew to stop the ship, Hawkins said only that the navy knew by “several means” that the ship was carrying the fuel and that it was coming from Iran bound for Yemen. He declined to elaborate.

Given that it was on a route usually used to smuggle weapons and illicit drugs from Iran to Yemen, that really tells you what you need to know, Hawkins said. It was clearly not meant for good.

The Houthis seized Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, in September 2014 and forced the internationally recognized government into exile. A Saudi-led coalition, armed with US weapons and intelligence, went to war on the side of the Yemeni government-in-exile in March 2015. Years of unsuccessful fighting have pushed the Arab world’s poorest nation to the brink of starvation.

A six-month ceasefire in the Yemen war, the longest in the conflict, expired in October despite diplomatic efforts to renew it. This raises fears that the war may escalate again. More than 150,000 people have been killed in Yemen during the fighting, including more than 14,500 civilians.

There have been sporadic attacks since the ceasefire expired. In late October, a Houthi drone attack targeted a Greek cargo ship near the port city of Mukalla, causing no damage to the vessel.

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

