EE UK imposes 12 social tariffs for mobile customers on benefits





Mobile network operator EE (BT) today became the second provider after Vodafone (VOXI) to launch EE Basics, a low-cost social plan for mobile customers with Universal Credit and various means-tested benefits. However, some commercial 4G and 5G plans from competitors offer more for their money.

The move follows Ofcom’s call in September to introduce “social tariffs as soon as possible” (here) for EE, several other broadband ISPs and mobile providers. Operators have now taken action in the form of a new EE Basics package.

The new Basics package is essentially a SIM-only plan for just 12 per month with a 30-day rolling contract over 12 months (early termination fees do not apply). But for that, you get 5 gigabytes (GB) of data for mobile broadband, unlimited calls, unlimited texts, and 4G and 5G connection speeds of up to 25 Mbps (megabits per second).

After 12 months, EE will run another eligibility check to see if you are still eligible. EE added that all SIM-only customers and handset customers during the upgrade period can move to the basic rate plan if they qualify. Flex Pay customers cannot switch to EE Basics. Only one Basics plan per EE account holder is allowed.

Eligible Benefits

Universal credit (all claimants)

Pension Credit (Guarantee Credit)

Employment and Support Allowance – Eligibility rules apply (see full Master Plan T&C).

Job Seeker’s Allowance – Eligibility rules apply (see full Master Plan T&Cs).

income support

Like the 10 VOXI For Now plan, EE’s new Basics plan is great, but there are cheaper options available on the commercial market. But some, but not all, require long contract terms and early termination. Fees are often charged (all examples below include unlimited minutes + calls).

For example, Three UK offers 8GB of data in 10 monthly installments over a 24-month contract, Tesco Mobile offers 12GB in 10 installments over a 24-month contract, and Smarty offers 4GB in just 6 installments (a special offer of 6GB). provide. Every month for a period of 1 month (iD Mobile has the same offer) there are many more examples like this.

The key here is that social tariffs are not as useful as fixed broadband in the UK’s competitive mobile market. Many choices already exist, but it’s still nice to have a choice, especially if you prefer EE’s network.

Nick Lane, MD, Customer Service at BT, said:

“Mobile Basics joins the market-leading social broadband plan Home Essentials, connecting low-income people with affordable, fast broadband and 15 calls per month at prices frozen earlier this year. Available only to those receiving Universal Credit and various other means-testing benefits.

We already support nearly 1 million customers with subsidized or discounted tariffs, and the number of customers using Home Essentials has doubled in the past two quarters, thanks to proactive conversations with customers we deem deserving. EE, BT or Plusnet customers who are eligible to move to Home Essentials can move without penalty. We urge anyone eligible for low-cost social tariffs to contact us by phone, online or in one of our stores.

But that’s not all. Earlier this year, we introduced Stay Connected Data for EE customers not covered by the Mobile Basics plan. This means people can still use essential apps like WhatsApp and Maps even when they reach their monthly data allowance with unlimited backup data.

We have also partnered with the Money Adviser Network to provide a free, confidential and independent debt advice referral process for our clients.”

end.

