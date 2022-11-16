Rishi Sunak ditch plans to label China as ‘threat’ to British security – POLITICO





Bali, Indonesia Rishi Sunak hinted at abandoning plans to declare China a threat to national security as part of a major review of British foreign policy.

Speaking to reporters accompanying the G20 summit in Bali, the British prime minister softened his words about Beijing and twice backed predecessor Liz Truss’ plans to elevate China’s status as a threat in the upcoming UK government overhaul of foreign relations. refused. Defense Priority.

The original UK Unified Review, published last year, only describes China as a systematic competitor.

Asked if he would go ahead with Truss’ plan to strengthen Britain’s position, Sunak initially referred to China as a systemic threat and then hastily corrected himself.

My views on China are straightforward, he said. I consider China unequivocally a systemic threat and systemic challenge to our values ​​and interests, and undoubtedly the greatest national-based threat to our economic security. That’s how I think about China.

Then he added: But I also think that China is an indisputable fact of the world economy and will not be able to solve common global problems like climate change or public health. conversation with them.

Elevating China’s status to “threat” would put Beijing on par with Russia and would have important implications for British foreign policy in the region.

Instead, Sunak’s words represent a softening of the stance he took during the summer Conservative Party leadership race in which he described China as the greatest threat to Britain and the world’s security and prosperity this century.

His ambiguous tone brings him closer to Boris Johnson, who as prime minister emphasized the importance of dialogue and trade with China.

When pressed for a second time about whether to drop the pledge to reclassify China as a threat, Sunak said the position he had set was very consistent with our allies’ and their own security strategies.

If you look at the national security strategy of the United States, which was released just two weeks ago, and how they describe their view of China and how they deal with it, you will find that it is very similar to what I just said. The Canadian and Australian versions of the strategy both say something similar.

He also declined to say Britain should send arms to Taiwan. Just like Truss was controversial when she was her Foreign Secretary. We are considering all of this as part of our integrated review overhaul,” she said.

‘Cop out’

Conservative lawmakers who are hawkish toward China and activists against Beijing’s treatment of Xinjiang’s Uyghur minority reacted angrily to Sunak’s comments.

no more evidence [Sunak] Do they need to threaten our values ​​and way of life?” asked former Conservative Party leader Ian Duncan Smith, who is one of seven British politicians whom China has sanctioned for criticizing Beijing.

“We saw an assault [on a protester outside the Chinese consulate] They harass and intimidate Chinese citizens in Manchester and makeshift Chinese police stations to force them to return to China.

he added. This is the police. The saddest part is that President Xi Jinping will see this reversal as a sign of the Prime Minister’s weakness.

Rahima Mahmut, UK Director of the World Uyghur Congress, said: “I can’t find anything to say that I am disappointed. Our children are taken from us and re-educated, our women are sterilized, and products made out of Uyghur slavery are filling British shelves, but the Prime Minister can’t even acknowledge what the Chinese government is. England, and to my people.

‘outlier’

Some senior lawmakers suggested that China’s repositioning would have been more of a publicity stunt than a decisive step.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Alicia Kearns said it was “too easy for governments to adopt performative policies”. [rather] Rather than a practical approach to the CCP.”

“Changing the Chinese designation would have made us an outlier among our Five Eyes partners,” Kearns said, referring to a Western intelligence group to which the British belonged. .

But Foreign Minister David Lammy of the opposition Labor Party said Sunak’s comments looked like another sharp U-turn to the Conservatives’ approach to national security in China and Britain.

We no longer need empty slogans, we need a consistent approach,” he said.

