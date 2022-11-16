UK labor force declines, 1.23 million job vacancies





Labor did not return. According to the latest labor market figures released today by the Office for National Statistics, the UK labor force is declining, not growing. Employers are crying out for workers, but in the three months to September, the number of employed fell by 52,000, double the expected number. This is because there was a noticeable decrease of 249,000 in September alone. Meanwhile, job vacancies are still near all-time highs at 1.23 million, about double the average over the past decade.

By official definition, the unemployment rate has fallen. It fell 0.2 percentage points in the quarter to 3.6%. Few people are looking for work. But broadening the definition to include everyone claiming unemployment benefits without being employed (a figure not published by the government but identifiable in the DWP database) brings the figure closer to 13% nationally and rises to 20% in Liverpool. , Birmingham and Glasgow.

ONS emphasizes the following general points: The drop in employment is mainly because too many people have stopped looking for work altogether. Updated figures for inactivity suggest that the number of people inactive due to long-term illness has increased by 402,000 since the pandemic began.

One of the major constraints to growth is the lack of people willing to work.

The mystery of the missing worker is currently one of Britain’s biggest domestic stories. Only recently has organ disease become a mainstream topic of discussion. This is because UK NHS waiting lists for treatment are at record heights, making it more difficult to get these workers to apply and raising controversial questions about how lists should be prioritized. Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill raised the issue as a major problem in the UK labor market before last week’s Treasury Select Committee, and his predecessor, Andy Haldane, also noted last week that it was “perhaps for the first time since industrialization”. The revolution in which health and well-being retreats acts as a brake on the growth and well-being of our citizens.

How to fill the labor market gap is still a subject of debate. Should the focus be on putting Aboriginal people back to work, or is now the UK government’s 2020 decision to review the UK for expatriates providing low-skilled jobs? (This is a discussion from Coffee House Shots over the weekend. Listen here.)

Another worrisome trend in the data this morning has to do with wages. Inflation is certainly boosting private sector wages, with average private sector salary growth reaching 6.6% between July and September. Average public sector pay has risen by 2.2 per cent and there is no doubt that workers and unions will use it in the coming weeks to further bolster wage increases, especially in discussions of a potential strike.

However, the above is not adjusted for inflation. That way, regular pay still fell 2.7%, down slightly from last quarter, but still a record drop compared to the ONS record. The grim reality that real wages are falling and double-digit inflation is making everyone worse off confirms some of the larger calls for pay rises above inflation that the average private sector worker doesn’t experience.

The UK economy may already have entered a period of stagnation that the Bank of England expects will last for some time. But one of the major constraints on growth, and one of the factors that perpetuates these downturns, is the lack of people willing to work. This is a highly unusual enigma that few previous Prime Ministers have been aware of. Whether Rishi Sunak takes a new approach, we’ll find out in his fall statement Thursday.

