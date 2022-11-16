The new scheme grants UK visas to 3,000 Indians annually.





Britons will also receive visas as part of a reciprocal agreement, which officials said will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to engage in professional and cultural exchanges.

Mr. Sunak said: The Indo-Pacific is becoming increasingly important to our security and prosperity. It’s full of a dynamic and fast-growing economy, and the next decade will be defined by what happens in the region.

I know firsthand the incredible value of our deep cultural and historical ties with India. I am glad that more bright young people in India now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the UK has to offer.

Sunak’s grandparents are Indians, he married the daughter of an Indian billionaire, and made headlines in India when he became prime minister.

The UK continues to pursue a trade deal with India, and Mr Johnson’s previous hopes that a deal will be struck have already been missed due to Diwali celebrations this year.

Mr Sunak seemed to downplay the possibility of a quick breakthrough in the talks, stressing that getting the right deal was more important than speed.

Last month, Braverman expressed concern over India trade negotiations and possible increases in visas for Indians.

In an interview with The Spectator magazine, she said of the deal: Looking at migration in the country, the largest group of people overstaying are Indian immigrants.

PM again rejects the migration target.

It comes as Ms. Sunak, a fixture of the 2019 Tory Manifesto, which Braverman described last month as her “ultimate aspiration,” refused to reduce migration to tens of thousands.

The prime minister said “over time we are working to reduce migration” but stressed “the need to be honest with people about the problems we face”.

“Government policy and my policy is that we want to reduce net migration,” he told GB News. “I’m not going to put in random numbers because I want to be honest with people.

Our biggest challenge right now is figuring out the number of illegal immigrants coming in. That’s what I want to focus on first.

That’s what the British public wants us to focus on. The deal against France this week is the first in a series of things to do.

People should be relieved that this is a huge priority for me. [it is] It takes up a lot of my time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2022/11/15/new-scheme-will-see-3000-indians-granted-uk-visas-every-year/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos