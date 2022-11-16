Yale Law School splits from US News & World Report rankings





Yale Law School, one of the nation’s leading law schools, has topped U.S. News & World Reports’ list of best law schools for decades. Now the school is bowing out.

Each year, US News publishes a list of the best colleges in the country, including a list of the best law schools, using data submitted by the school. This list is then used by students and employers to judge the merits of the college or university.

But on Wednesday, Heather Gerken, dean of Yale Law School, announced that the school would no longer participate in the annual list, criticizing the publications’ methodology and arguing that the list actively perpetuates disparities in law schools.

While I sincerely believe that US News is operating with the best of intentions, it faces an almost impossible task of ranking 192 law schools with a small set of universal metrics that cannot provide an accurate picture of such varied institutions, Gerken wrote. His approach not only fails to advance the legal profession, it stands in the way of progress.

Eric Gertler, executive chairman and CEO of US News, defended the rankings in a statement to CNN, calling the lists part of his journalistic mission and a way to hold law schools accountable.

The US News Best Law Schools ranking is for students looking for the best decision for their legal education. We will continue to fulfill our journalistic mission to ensure that students can count on the best and most accurate information to make this decision, Gertler said. As part of our mission, we must continue to ensure that law schools are held accountable for the education they will provide to these students and that mission does not change with this recent announcement.

Still, Gerken argued that the magazine actively discourages law schools from providing aid, with a heavy emphasis on LSAT and GRE scores, as well as GPAs. This emphasis puts pressure on schools to turn away promising students who might not have been able to afford test prep classes, and pushes schools to use financial aid for students who have achieved good results, rather than for the students who need it the most, she said.

The ranking also penalizes colleges for supporting students seeking public interest careers or pursuing doctoral and master’s degrees, Gerken said.

Unfortunately, the ranking system has made it increasingly difficult for law schools to provide strong support to students who serve their communities, admit students from low-income backgrounds, and target financial aid to most needy students, wrote Gerken.

Given Yales’ status as one of the nation’s most sought-after law schools, Gerken’s decision is significant. For years, rankings have been rejected by policy makers and those working in higher education, although they are still referenced by prospective students and their families. Still, Yale’s move could signal a bigger move away from college rankings.

While the move was welcomed, some questioned whether the decision, if followed by other schools, would simply make it harder for the average person to decide which colleges to apply to.

In his statement, Gerken said the school would instead provide prospective students with data in a public, transparent and useful form to help them with their decision-making.

