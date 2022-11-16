What makes us dance? Everything really revolves around this bassExBulletin





Sometimes it’s all really about this bass.

A recent study in the journal Current Biology found that people danced 12% more when very low-frequency bass was played.

The study was carried out by scientists at McMaster University’s LIVElab in Ontario, Canada, who wanted to see what musical ingredients make us want to dance.

“We’re looking at things like what kinds of beats get people the most into this steady beat that we’re dancing to, and what kinds of interesting, syncopated, complex beats really get us hooked and wanting to move more,” said Daniel Cameron, a neuroscientist and lead author of the study.

Now, the lab for this experiment was not the classic setup of fluorescent lights, white coats, and goggles. Instead, the LIVElab space was converted into an electronic dance music concert and EDM duo Orphx performed live for volunteers adorned in headbands with a motion capture sensor.

Orphx live at LIVELab.

. LIVELab

LIVELab

The laboratory was equipped with special loudspeakers capable of playing very low frequency bass, undetectable to the human ear. The set lasted about an hour, and the researchers introduced those super-low bass every 2.5 minutes, and found that viewers moved more when the speakers were on, even though they couldn’t hear it. To hear.

Cameron said our vestibular system may help explain why.

“It’s the structures of the inner ear that give us an idea of ​​where our head is in space,” he said. “This system is sensitive to low frequency stimulation, especially if it is strong.”

“We also know that our tactile system, which is our sense of touch…is also sensitive to low-frequency stimulation, to low-frequency sound.”

So that feeling you get at a gig when you’re next to a speaker and you can feel it shaking in your chest is the tactile stimulation of sound when it’s loud.

“And that powers our motor system in the brain, the movement control system in our brain,” Cameron said. “So it adds a bit of gain. It gives a bit more energy…of that stimulation through those systems.”

Some people hear music and can’t help but rock or sway whether or not there are quiet low frequencies. So why do humans dance? Cameron says it’s hard to test this, but there’s been some work on why we were able to scale this way.

“We know that moving together in sync when we make music and dance together creates social bonds. We feel better with the people we’re with. We feel more connected with them,” he said. . “So you can imagine this has potential benefits for groups throughout the long history of our species.”

We also see the use of music and movement for things like emotion regulation, Cameron said, especially when it comes to caring for babies.

“We try to soothe them. We sing to them and rock them. So this idea of ​​moving and singing and modulating arousal is also a functional thing to do,” he said.

Beyond evolution, Cameron finds it important to know that his study uncovered only one of the ingredients of what makes us want to dance a little more.

