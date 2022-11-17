The push to observe Diwali in the US and why some remain skeptical





When Alvira Tyagi was in elementary school in Albany, NY, and in late October, she watched staff members put up Halloween decorations and fall ornaments in classrooms, hallways, and even school buses.

But for her, these traditions seemed to overlook another important holiday: Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights that celebrates the spiritual triumph of good over evil.

Those Halloween decorations always seemed to clash with Indian festival season, 19-year-old Tyagi said. Based on the Hindu lunisolar calendar, Diwali usually falls in late October or early November. This year, it started on October 24. In 2023, the five-day celebration will begin on November 12.

Celebrating Diwali often meant leaving it for the weekend or a brief Happy Diwali in the morning, she said. The exclusion of Diwali from school cultural celebrations created an environment that did not include all identities.

The Hindu Festival of Lights has grown beyond Hinduism and India, and is now observed throughout South and Southeast Asia and celebrated by other religions including Jains, Sikhs and Muslims. With the growth of the South Asian population of the United States between 1980 and 2019, the Indian immigrant population grew 13-fold to over 2.6 million. The holiday is also increasingly celebrated across America.

Now there are growing efforts to celebrate Diwali as an official holiday.

Observing Diwali in public schools is very, very important so that students can then take part in the poojas and the various rituals and celebrations that take place on those afternoons and evenings, said Khyati Joshi, professor of education at Fairleigh University Dickinson whose work focuses on the intersection of race and religion in American life.

She added that some schools may close completely or make accommodations for individual students. There are all these other types of levels that should and can be integrated to accommodate even if there are only 10 students in the school.

In school districts with large South Asian American student populations, Diwali is already a public holiday. In 2021, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia began closing schools for the holidays, and this school year, Fairfax County Public Schools followed suit. Other Washington-area counties, including Virginias Prince William and Marylands Montgomery, gave students a day off on Diwali this year, although the latter did not specify Diwali as the reason and teachers still had to work . In Prince Georges County, Maryland, major events and activities cannot be scheduled on Diwali and other recognized religious holidays to avoid excluding students, families and staff.

Additionally, about 23 New Jersey school districts gave students the day off for Diwali this year, according to the Bergen Record, and other districts across the country, including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Pennsylvania, have do the same. Some districts, including Montgomery County in Maryland, designate the days as professional learning days, when teachers are required to work but students are not in class.

Last year, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (DN.Y.) introduced legislation to make Diwali a federal holiday.

In part, the push to publicly observe Diwali is a reflection of the maturity of South Asian American communities and calls for greater recognition, Joshi said.

South Asian communities [are] band together around issues to advocate for so that there is a representation of who they are in this country, she said. And one of the ways to mark that is to have your religious holidays recognized.

These efforts are progressing in New York, where the South Asian population in particular, American Indians, is one of the largest Asian populations in the state. In late October, New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) declared his support for the city’s Department of Education to institute Diwali observance in the nation’s largest public school district, pending adoption of state law.

State Deputy Jenifer Rajkumar (D) introduced a bill to make Diwali a public school holiday in New York City instead of Anniversary Day, created in the 1800s to commemorate the opening of the first Sunday schools in the city. The legislation has yet to pass the legislature, although Rajkumar told the Washington Post she was confident it would. Governor Kathy Hochul (D) has not said whether she would sign such legislation. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

But some advocates say there is still a lot of work to do before Diwali gains widespread recognition.

There have been many, many promises made to our community over the years, especially during the campaign season, and yet we have not seen this celebration come to fruition, said Aminta Kilawan-Narine, co-founder of Sadhana : Coalition of Progressive Hindus. .

In the past, New York City organizers have called on senior officials to make Diwali a public holiday, but haven’t made much headway. It was as if those conversations and advocacy had fallen on deaf ears, Kilawan-Narine said.

Sunita Viswanath, another co-founder of Sadhana and co-founder and executive director of Hindus for Human Rights, said the celebration of Diwali by officials in New York and across the country comes at an interesting time.

Viswanath attended Diwali celebrations at the State Department and the White House this year, and has previously attended celebrations at Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the Mayor of New York.

We think it’s great, it’s fantastic,” Viswanath said of the movement to support public recognition of the holiday. But she said she also fears Hindu nationalists in the United States are capitalizing on growing efforts to observe the holiday to support a right-wing agenda that discriminates against other religions, such as Islam.

While it is admirable to recognize Diwali as a holiday and to teach its importance in classrooms, there should be some limits, critics say.

Some educators, lawmakers and advocates argue that to offset the setbacks of the coronavirus pandemic, more instructional time should be added to school calendars, including more school days, or longer; weekend and summer courses; and after-school programs that focus on intensive tutoring. Los Angeles school officials plan to add four optional acceleration days to the LA Unified School Districts schedule, despite the refusal of the local teachers’ union.

Others say closing schools is not the best way to observe these holidays. Instead, individual students could be granted excused absences for Diwali or other accommodations, said Nick Fish, president of American Atheists.

What starts to become a problem is that if you have to close the whole school for every public holiday, that’s where you run into problems, he said, especially as young people s increasingly identify as non-religious.

In addition to teaching about Diwali and other religious holidays, public schools should encourage the celebration of holidays that highlight the shared civic values ​​of the Americas, such as Election Day, Fish said, and make similar accommodations. for students who want to miss class to vote or to accompany their parents to the polls.

Tyagi, now a sophomore at university, said she was excited about the prospect of wider recognition of Diwali.

I really hope that students all over the United States will really have the chance to engage with the Hindu faith and traditions, she said, and also share it with their peers who are not necessarily Hindus but who could really benefit from being in a more immersive culture. environment.

