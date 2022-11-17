International
Federal judge stops US from using Title 42 to deport migrants at border
A federal judge on Tuesday prevented the federal government from continuing to use an emergency health order known as Title 42 to immediately deport migrants at the southern border after entering the United States.
Judge Emmet Sullivan of the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., has ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s use of Title 42 to block people from accessing the asylum process is arbitrary and capricious and constitutes a violation of the law because it has not been properly implemented. .
It is unreasonable for the CDC to assume that it can ignore the consequences of any action it chooses to take in furtherance of its objectives, particularly when those actions included the extraordinary decision to suspend the codified procedural and substantive rights of non -nationals seeking refuge, Sullivan wrote in his opinion.
Sullivan initially said he would not suspend his order pending an appeal, which would force the Biden administration to immediately stop using Title 42. But on Wednesday, Sullivan granted a request filed Tuesday night by the US Department of Justice to give immigration officials five weeks to comply with the order. This gives the government until December 21 to end Title 42.
The Biden administration tried to stop the Title 42 deletions this year, but was blocked after a lawsuit by Republican-led states.
Sullivans’ decision stems from a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union in January 2021 which argued that Title 42 violated US asylum laws and that the Trump administration was using the pandemic as a pretext to invoke Title 42. and use it as an immigration tool.
In March 2020, the CDC under the Trump administration invoked Title 42 for the first time since its inception in 1944 and said it was a necessary step to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in immigration detention centers, where many migrants are placed after arriving at the US-Mexico border. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said immigrants are not increasing the number of COVID-19 cases.
Since then, immigration officials have used the health order more than 2 million times to deport migrants, many of whom have been repeatedly deported after repeatedly attempting to enter the United States. Under Title 42, the recidivism rate is the percentage of people apprehended more than once. by a Border Patrol agent has increased from 7% to 27% since fiscal year 2019.
Prior to Title 42, people entering the United States through the border were apprehended by immigration officials, processed, and placed in deportation proceedings unless the person sought asylum. Under Title 42, immigration officials immediately deport people to Mexico whether or not they seek asylum.
Earlier this year, the Biden administration tried to end the use of Title 42. But in April, a group of Republican-led states filed a lawsuit, which Texas joined. later, in Louisiana, arguing that lifting Title 42 would create chaos in the United States. -The Mexican border and require states to spend taxpayers’ money to provide services such as health care to migrants.
In May, U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42, and the administration appealed; the case is pending before the 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.
Sullivans’ decision on Tuesday was welcomed by immigrant rights advocates who argued Title 42 has put vulnerable migrants in dangerous situations in Mexican border towns where they are frequent targets of criminals.
This decision is proof that Title 42 was never a public health issue, it was a thinly veiled racist smokescreen set up by the previous administration and continued by the current administration, Donna said. De La Cruz, director of communications for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, a national immigrant rights organization, in a statement. President Biden must once and for all eliminate the use of Title 42 for asylum seekers.
Texas Governor Greg Abbott, who has frequently criticized Bidens’ immigration policies, said in a tweet that Sullivan’s decision was disastrous, adding that it signaled to criminals that the border was open.
