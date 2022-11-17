UK Weather: Heavy Rain and Flood Warning as ‘Terrible’ Conditions Expected Over the Next 3 Days | british news





The UK is facing “extreme” weather conditions with three yellow rain warnings in effect for most parts of the country through Friday.

Heavy rain in Cornwall and Devon on Wednesday afternoon is expected to cross the northeast across England and Wales and reach the east coast of Scotland by Friday.

Up to 40 millimeters of rain could fall in the southeast on Wednesday, with the first yellow warning starting from 5pm to 6am on Thursday, stretching eastward across the coastline from Southampton and the Hampshire Isle of Wight to Kent.

A second yellow alert was issued for 24 hours from midnight on Thursday from Birmingham, Lincoln and Hull to northern Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and the northern Scottish border.

A third warning was issued before “constant” rainfall was expected for two days on the east coast of Scotland from 3pm Thursday to 6pm Friday, from the UK border to beyond Aberdeen.

The Bureau of Meteorology said up to 70mm of rain could fall on the highlands and up to 100mm on the hills of Angus and Aberdeenshire.

Strong gusts of wind hit the coastline and heavy rains increase the risk of flooding.

And the “miserable” conditions could worsen as temperatures return to average November temperatures and frost is more likely.

Western Britain is likely to be hit by chilly weather, but frost is expected to become more widespread as sub-zero temperatures are expected Friday night.

“Warning zones are where we are most concerned about the risk of flooding, but that doesn’t mean that areas outside the warning zones won’t see pretty dire conditions,” said Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Craig Snell.

Those living in the south will have a “disastrous evening” on Wednesday, while Londoners will have a “nasty commute”.

The Midlands and northern England will be battling “extremely miserable” conditions on Thursday after overnight rain, Snell added.

“It’s raining and the wind is blowing hard, so it won’t feel good.”

“If you want to take a walk in the Scottish hills tomorrow, you can make eye contact, but for the lower levels it’s just going to rain,” says Snell.

Increased risk of flooding

Meanwhile, the Environment Agency (EA) has issued 14 flood warnings in the UK as of Wednesday night.

Over the past 36 hours, the town of Iping near Chichester in West Sussex has recorded more than 47mm of rain in a half month, with up to 30mm of additional rain expected Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday.

Image: A map published by the Environment Agency showing current flood warnings (red) and warnings (orange) for the UK.

An additional 95 flood warnings have been issued across the country, south coast, central and northern regions.

The EA said localized flooding was “possible” in rivers and surface waters in southeast England from Wednesday to Thursday, and “possible” across London and the southeast.

Scotland has 3 flood warnings and 8 warnings.

Drivers urged to exercise extreme caution

RAC breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said motorists will face difficult road conditions and it is “important” to slow down and take extra care.

“The chances of being involved in a crash increase dramatically in wet weather, and even more so in snow, so critical drivers need to slow down, leave plenty of room behind the vehicle in front, and use their lights to make approach easier. Other That’s what road users saw,” he said.

“There will be a high risk of aquaplaning, where the vehicle’s wheels don’t make contact with the road while crossing standing water,” Dennis warned, “especially for those who don’t slow down at an appropriate speed for the conditions.”

The A27 near Worthing in West Sussex was closed to the westerly on Wednesday due to massive flooding and collisions.

Motorists were also warned of significant delays on dual carriageways and around the A3M near Hampshire Havant due to flooding.

A large tree has fallen and is blocking a road in the town of Swanmore, near Winchester, police said.

