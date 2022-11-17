US midterm elections: Republicans take control of the House | 2022 US Midterm Elections





Although the electoral red wave did not occur, the GOP flipped enough seats to win a slim majority in the House of Representatives.

United States Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, securing a narrow majority in a midterm election that saw the party fall short of expectations.

The Associated Press on Wednesday declared Republican Mike Garcia the winner in California’s 27th congressional district, giving the GOP 218 seats, the majority threshold needed to take control of the lower house of Congress.

Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is likely to become Speaker of the House when the new Congress convenes early next year after his party nominated him for the post on Tuesday. He will replace Democrat Nancy Pelosi who has held the gavel since 2019.

Although the long-awaited red wave of Republican victories did not materialize, Republican candidates were able to win at least five House seats in the November 8 midterm elections, eliminating the narrow Democratic majority.

Democrats were able to flip a few districts, but suffered overall net losses, narrowly losing key races in New York, Florida and other states. Redistricting after the 2020 census had given the Conservatives an advantage in several parts of the country.

Even with a less than ideal electoral performance, controlling the House will allow Republicans to stop President Joe Bidens’ legislative agenda in its tracks. In the United States, bills must pass both the House and the Senate and be approved by the President to become law.

Biden released a statement congratulating McCarthy and said he was ready to work with House Republicans to get results for working families.

Democrats retained control of the Senate after vulnerable incumbents from Arizona and Nevada won re-election and a seat was overturned in Pennsylvania. They also have a chance to increase their slim majority as a Georgia Senate race heads to a runoff next month.

The House scrutiny will allow Republicans to open congressional investigations into perceived wrongdoing by their rivals, including the foreign business dealings of the president’s son, Hunter Biden, an issue Democrats reject as groundless.

A House Republican will also almost certainly disband the panel investigating the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when supporters of former President Donald Trump ransacked the building in a failed effort to prevent certification of Bidens election victory.

Civil rights advocates also fear far-right Republican lawmakers accused of fueling bigotry and undermining the democratic system, including Congresswoman Majorie Taylor Greene, could be given leadership positions in the new Congress.

But without the Senate, Republicans won’t be able to pass their own legislation without the help of Democrats. Additionally, the president can veto bills approved by Congress. Politicians can override the veto by a two-thirds majority in each chamber.

So with this outcome, Washington is headed for a stalemate, and Biden will have to rely on unilateral action from the executive branch to advance his policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/11/16/us-midterm-elections-republicans-take-control-of-house-of-representatives

