Harvard Law School Drops US News Ranking | New





Harvard Law School will stop participating in the annual US News & World Reports rankings, the faculty announced Wednesday.

The schools’ announcement on Wednesday came just hours after Yale Law School also said it would stop participating in the rankings, which has come under intense scrutiny in recent months amid questions about the methodology. used by US News.

Harvard Law School Dean John F. Manning 82 wrote in an email to HLS affiliates that it has become impossible to reconcile our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives reflected in the rankings US News.

Done well, these rankings could provide accurate and relevant information about universities, colleges, and graduate and vocational schools that could help students and families make informed choices about which schools best meet their needs, wrote Manning. However, rankings can also emphasize features that can mislead those who rely on them and can create perverse incentives that influence school decisions in ways that undermine student choice and harm student interests. potential students.

Harvard fell to No. 4 in the latest US News rankings, behind Yale, Stanford and the University of Chicago.

Manning criticized a metric added by US News two years ago that measures student debt upon graduation. He argued that potential applicants are unable to distinguish whether this measure reflects generous financial aid from schools or a high percentage of wealthy admissions who do not need student loans.

And to the extent that the debt measure incentivizes schools to admit better-off students who don’t need to borrow, it risks hurting those it’s trying to help, Manning wrote.

Because the debt measure does not account for loan forgiveness programs, Manning wrote, it also conveys misleading information to students interested in public service who would be eligible for postgraduate aid.

He added that the emphasis in the rankings on test scores and academic grades has prompted law schools to prioritize academic performance over need when distributing financial aid. The law school does not offer merit scholarships, unlike several of its peer institutions, including Columbia and the University of Chicago.

Although HLS and YLS each resisted the call for so-called merit-based aid, it became increasingly widespread, absorbing scarce resources that could be allocated more directly based on need, he wrote. .

US News & World Report did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story will be updated.

