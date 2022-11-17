Euro 2028: Britain and Ireland submit joint bid for European Championships, reveal 14 final venues | football news





Great Britain and Ireland bids to host Euro 2028 have been submitted and the 14 final host stadiums have been revealed.

Matches will be played at England’s Wembley, Villa Park, Everton Stadium, London Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Wembley, Etihad Stadium, St James’ Park, Stadium of Light, Old Trafford, Aviva Arena in Dublin, Croke Park and Belfast at Casement Park Stadium. , Glasgow at Hampden Park and Principality Stadium in Cardiff. The final list of 10 stadiums will be submitted to UEFA in April 2023.

The tender filings are said to present a “clear and compelling vision” for the tournament, using the slogan “Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.”

Image: Hampden Park has been nominated for Euro 2028.

“We are delighted to have government partners from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and officials from Northern Ireland supporting this tender,” read a joint statement from the five tender associations.

“Together we believe we can host a world-class tournament and hosting Euro 2028 will help us achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, spurring economic growth in our community.

Image: Manchester United’s Old Trafford could host Euro 2028 matches.

“Working with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for the transformation of grassroots football. We are committed to sharing existing initiatives with European national associations to accelerate growth across the continent.

“The UK and Ireland’s decades-long track record of successfully hosting major sporting events means we have the expertise and experience to bring these world-class tournaments to new heights.”

The UK-Ireland bid faces competition from Turkey and the UEFA Executive Committee is set to decide whether to host Euro 2028 and Euro 2032 next September.

Image: Hampden Park has been nominated for Euro 2028.

Britain and Ireland initially embarked on a feasibility study examining a possible 2030 World Cup bid, but the focus shifted to the euro.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/12748786/euro-2028-uk-and-ireland-submit-bid-joint-bid-for-european-championships-and-reveal-14-shortlisted-host-stadiums The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos