Reviews | Biden-Xi meeting shows US-China relations will get worse, not better

US-China relations are so bad these days that any communication between Washington and Beijing is inevitably hailed as a potential turning point in an ever-worsening relationship. But Monday’s meeting between President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping actually serves as a sober reminder of the unfortunate reality that the two superpowers are heading for more confrontation, not less, in the months and years to come.

Despite Bidens’ oft-repeated belief that all foreign policy is personal, no substantial progress was made during the 3-hour conference. That’s because the problems in US-China relations are structural, not personal. And although Xi says he wants to improve the atmosphere, his actions tell a different story.

The White House has lowered its expectations ahead of the first face-to-face meeting between the two men since Biden took office. The event was billed as an effort to build a floor under the relationship by strengthening high-level communication. And it is certainly true that Xi’s isolation from the world over the past three years has increased the risk of misunderstandings. The fact that he inhabits a shrinking bubble after purging all his critics means that any opportunity to speak directly to Xi is worth taking.

I’m sure he understood what I was saying. I got what he was saying, Biden said afterwards, unveiling the meager results. Biden said he was confident there was no need for the United States and China to enter a Cold War and was confident a Chinese invasion of Taiwan was not imminent.

The two sides agreed to relaunch some of the stalled dialogues halted by Beijing after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) visited Taiwan in August. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China at some point. Both sides agreed that a nuclear war would be bad, a warning to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In his comments ahead of the meeting, Xi played into the idea that he wanted a detente in US-China relations. He and Biden should put China-U.S. relations back on a path of healthy and stable growth, Xi said. Predictably, much of Washington praised this so-called thaw, and markets jumped at the prospect of an economic thaw to accompany it.

The problem with this thought is that it ignores Beijing’s worsening behavior and the fact that Xi was unwilling to negotiate on any of the contentious issues. After his appointment as dictator for life and the consolidation of his power, Xi has little interest in doing anything substantial to address US concerns about China’s military aggression against Taiwan, its mass atrocities against Uyghurs, its unfair business practices or any other issue.

When Xi Jinping says he wants a better US-China relationship, what he really means is that he wants US capitulation to China’s core interests, said Joshua Eisenman, a professor policy fellow at the Keough School of Global Affairs at the University of Notre Dame. So it’s not that Xi wouldn’t be happy with a better relationship with the United States; it’s just that the terms he proposes are more a list of demands than areas of actual bilateral cooperation.

Even on issues of mutual interest, there have been no concessions from Beijing’s side. China has resumed talking about climate change but has not agreed to drop its demand for the immediate lifting of sanctions against its silicon companies for their use of forced labor. On Iran, North Korea and Russia, Beijing still intends to undermine US policy.

And because the United States has no intention of capitulating to Beijing’s demands to abandon Taiwan and shut up about its human rights abuses, American policy will continue to clash with the red lines of Xi. In fact, both sides in Washington are ready to step up their efforts to deal with China’s actions next year. A GOP-led House of Representatives will intensify its focus on the Chinese Communist Party. Other lawmakers, including possibly future House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), will visit Taiwan. The Biden administration will only expand its export restrictions on high-tech items to China.

Xi’s professed desire for a reset of US-China relations rings hollow because of his long history of deception on this issue. This is the same Xi who promised President Barack Obama in 2015 that he would not militarize the South China Sea and he did just that. This is the same Xi who signed an agreement promising that China would not use cyber espionage for economic aggression. Fool me once

Rather than listen to Xi’s dubious assertions, Washington should listen more to US allies and partners in Asia, who want more US economic engagement in the region, and US military commanders, who warn that US military deterrence in the Pacific is eroding as China’s military footprint expands rapidly.

As for Xi’s handling, it only makes sense to keep the lines of communication open, in the hope that Beijing will one day be ready to really negotiate in a way that addresses the international community’s concerns about its actions. Talking is fine, but only if we have clear eyes on the character and intentions of the dictator opposite.

