Naval vessel construction is expected to bring 1,200 new UK jobs back to Belfast.





Team Resolute Selected as Preferred Bidder to Deliver Naval Support Ships A highly capable team including BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK plans to strengthen British shipbuilding and provide updates to national shipbuilding strategy

The contract plans to create 1,200 UK shipyard jobs, hundreds of graduate and apprenticeship opportunities and 800 additional jobs across the UK supply chain.

British-led Team Resolute, comprising BMT, Harland & Wolff and Navantia UK, has been named the preferred bidder to deliver three critical support ships to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA). The 1.6 billion contract (before inflation) to manufacture ships to provide munitions, fixtures and supplies to the Royal Navy’s aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates deployed at sea is subject to approval by the UK Treasury and Ministers.

Committing to invest $77 million in shipyard infrastructure to support the UK shipbuilding sector, they aim to create one of the most advanced shipyards in the UK and have significant implications for future exports and domestic shipbuilding and maritime opportunities.

The proposal promises that full final assembly of the three ships will be completed at Belfast’s Harland & Wolffs shipyard, and that three ships, each 216 meters long, the length of two Premier League football pitches, will be built on the Bass-based BMT. Totally British design.

Under the contract, most of the blocks and modules for the ship will be manufactured at Harland & Wolffs facilities in Belfast and Appledore, with parts manufactured at other distribution centers in Methil and Arnish. Supporting a vital UK-based supply chain, the program is carried out in partnership with internationally renowned shipbuilder Navantia.

Building operations are also taking place at the Navantias shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, in a collaboration that allows key technology and technology transfer from the world’s leading auxiliary shipbuilders.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

This news will be a huge boost to the British shipbuilding industry. By selecting Team Resolute, the Ministry of Defense selected a proposal that included a $77 million investment in British shipyards, the creation of approximately 2,000 British jobs and an exhibition of cutting-edge British design.

Building on the ambitions set out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the contract will enhance technology transfer and key technologies from world-renowned shipyards critical to the modernization of British shipyards.

The agreement aims to provide 200 additional training opportunities for graduate placement and apprenticeship programs and support thousands of supply chain jobs. The Harland & Wolffs Welding Academy will train 300 new British welders over the life of the contract. The contract will also support 120 high-skilled jobs at BMT.

Communicating the ambition to strengthen British shipbuilding as set out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy Refresh, the contract aims to provide the UK with significant capital investments while providing essential ships for the carrier-led Maritime Strike Group.

On behalf of Team Resolute, Harland & Wolff Group CEO John Wood said:

Team Resolute will serve the Royal Fleet Auxiliary to meet the requirements of the Royal Navy while strengthening British sovereign design and shipbuilding capabilities and providing a national socio-economic value of 1.4 billion.

Team Resolute will make significant investments in the UK and will help raise the UK government’s defense spending levels across the coalition. We will create high-quality British jobs, apprenticeships and four facilities across the UK with shipbuilding capabilities suitable for the 21st century.

The vessel is the second longest British warship after the two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. They will also have something in common with the RFA Tide-class fleet tankers built to British BMT designs.

Most of the three ships in the proposal will be built in the UK and the contracts will increase industrial productivity and develop the domestic supply chain and workforce while improving the environmental sustainability of the industry.

Northern Ireland Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said:

Congratulations to Team Resolute, which includes historic Belfast shipbuilders Harland and Wolff, as preferred bidders.

This announcement is a fantastic testament to Belfast’s shipbuilding heritage and reputation for innovation and professionalism.

The jobs and investments this will bring to Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK will create life-changing opportunities, while the training of hundreds of new UK welders will ensure a bright future for the local industry.

Designed to support Net Carbon Zero through the end of their 30-year service life, RFA vessels will have energy-efficient technologies to reduce power demand and the ability to reduce carbon intensity by adopting low-carbon, non-fossil fuels. fuels and future energy sources.

Vice Admiral Paul Marshall, DE&S Director General Ships said:

The FSS will provide worldwide logistical and operational support to the Royal Navy, including the deploying Maritime Strike Group.

Significant investments in emerging shipyards across the UK will also strengthen and diversify our industrial base. This breadth, along with our investment in the Type 26 and Type 31 frigate programs, will be essential to growing and supporting a highly capable and modern navy.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2025, and all three support ships are expected to remain in service until 2032. The manufacturing contract is expected to be awarded by DE&S by Q1 2023, subject to successful completion of the preferred bidder phase and final approval.

