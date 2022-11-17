Millions of UK households to pay more for energy from April | Jeremy Hunt





Millions of UK households will pay more for energy from next April under a plan to cut the generosity of the government’s gas and electricity assistance scheme, which Jeremy Hunt is expected to announce on Thursday.

The premier used his fall statement to say that the household energy price cap should be raised from 2,500 to an expected 3,000 to 3,100 as we need to save money and reduce state borrowing.

Hunt will also announce windfall tax hikes for oil, gas and electricity companies whose profits have soared after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February sent global energy prices skyrocketing.

Despite the economy’s fragile state, the Prime Minister will say that the Bank of England will need to suck up to $60 billion from the economy through tax hikes and spending cuts to keep inflation at bay.

He is expected to lower the threshold at which people start paying the top income tax rate of 45p from 150,000 to 125,000, a significant reorientation from a move later abandoned to repeal the rate under Liz Trusss’ government.

While capital gains and dividend taxes are expected to increase, the personal tax base is likely to be frozen for an additional two years through 2025-26. Parliamentary taxes could also rise, as the rule capping Parliament at 3% could be raised to 5%, unless there is a referendum.

The latest official figures for the cost of living showed that the annual inflation rate jumped to 11.1% last month, the highest in 41 years, mostly due to a 90% increase in domestic energy costs.

The National Statistical Office said without the government support plan, the annual rate would have been closer to 14%.

Both Hunt and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have insisted that addressing the cost-of-living crisis is their top priority, but Labor senior figures and many economists believe inflation has now peaked and will fall again next year. Many measures are expected to come into effect in or after 2024, when the Treasury believes the economy will be able to better withstand the pressure.

Sunak was initially hostile to Labor’s demand for a windfall tax when he was prime minister, but eventually succumbed to pressure to introduce it in May. Hunt will impose stricter levies on a wider range of energy companies.

Oil and gas companies increase windfall tax from 25% to 35% and extend it for another two years through 2028.

Companies generating electricity from aging wind and solar power plants as well as aging nuclear power plants will face excess profit taxes of around 40% to 45%.

Government sources say the holistic approach is to keep inflation down, Hunt warned, with persistently high inflation causing industrial instability, expensive food and fuel, business failures and job losses.

If we enter a recession, it will be driven by inflation, which stood at 11.1% today. It hinders the prospects of economic growth. Until we address inflation, we cannot achieve sustainable growth in the long run. Borrowing money to cut taxes just added fuel to the fire. We are working on a plan to reduce debt and balance it in the medium term, the source added.

Ahead of the fall statement, Hunt said his priority is to see those with the broadest shoulders carry the heaviest, and he promised to be honest about the challenges and fairness of our solutions. Amidst a cost-of-living crisis, Hunt is expected to protect triple locks on pensions and raise benefits based on inflation. There will also be additional energy bill assistance for vulnerable groups such as pensioners and people on benefits.

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer are your free morning guide to the top stories and what they mean every weekday.

Privacy Notice: Our newsletter may contain information about charities, online advertising and externally funded content. For more information, please see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

However, he will warn you that stability depends on making difficult decisions now. The statement would outline public spending cuts of about $25 to $30 billion, including cuts in capital spending such as cuts in key infrastructure spending such as high-speed rail. However, the NHS is expected to see an increase in its budget as trustee leaders seek about $7 billion in additional funding to keep pace with inflation.

We are making difficult decisions to provide strong public finances and keep mortgage rates low, but our plan also protects our long-term economic growth, Hunt said earlier in a statement. At the same time, we protect the vulnerable. Because to be British is to have compassion.

There is a global energy crisis, a global inflation crisis and a global economic crisis. But the British are tough, creative and resourceful. We’ve faced bigger challenges before.

We are not immune to these global headwinds, but with this plan for stability, growth and public services, we will face the storm.

Hunt will attempt to portray Britain’s economic woes as a global problem, with predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng and former Prime Minister Liz Truss’ disastrous mini-budgets wreaking market havoc, raising interest rates and government borrowing costs. Unlike Kwarteng’s package, the fall statement is accompanied by a full analysis by the independent Office of Budget Responsibility.

OBR will downgrade growth projections for the UK, but will say the Hunts measures should be enough to meet the self-imposed rule of having debt as part of national income on a downward path within five years.

Former business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg told ITV’s Peston on Wednesday night that he would vote on the budget to keep the government from toppling, but he’s against tax cuts he believes risk exacerbating the recession. I warned against it.

Simon Clarke, who was promoting his secretary under Truss, warned Hunt not to throw the baby out with the bath water and not to overcorrect by imposing too many tax increases. When asked if he would vote for the Autumn Statement, he told BBC Radio 4’s PM program:

But former Prime Minister Lord Clark said Hunt should push through. There are some pretty tough right-wingers and populists in the House right now, but most of them aren’t angry enough to push the current government into elections.

Labour’s prospective prime minister, Rachel Reeves, said Britain was held back by 12 years of Conservative economic failure and wasted opportunity.

The UK has a lot of potential, but while mortgages, food and energy costs are all rising, we are falling behind on the world stage, she said.

What the UK needs in its autumn statement are fairer choices for working people and a decent growth plan.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2022/nov/16/millions-of-uk-households-to-pay-more-for-energy-from-april The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos