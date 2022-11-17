



The UK economy faces a toxic mix of inflation and recession amid its worst living standards emergency in a generation.

Households were put under pressure again last month as inflation rose to its highest rate since October 1981, despite the government setting a ceiling on energy prices. Headline inflation exceeded 11% even with the average household billing cap at $2,500. For the first time, it reflects the spike in energy bills from a year ago and the skyrocketing costs of the weekly store.

This will add to the headache as Jeremy Hunt works to balance the books on the eve of the Prime Minister’s autumn statement, and the Bank of England has new questions to answer.

The magnitude of the crisis the UK has experienced as much inflation in a month as Threadneedle Street thinks a 2% month-over-month rise is reasonable for the entire year. Meanwhile, the poorest people are being hit by the inflationary shock triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine.

inflation graphic

Low-income households spend more of their budgets on energy and food, making them the most exposed to a 130% annual increase in gas prices, a 66% increase in electricity prices, and 16.4% food and beverage inflation, the highest since Elvis. Presley topped the charts in September 1977, a month after his death.

Despite the bad news, it could have gotten worse without government price guarantees, as ONS estimates it could breach the headline inflation rate of 13.8%. There is also hope that October could be a turning point in the fight against inflation.

Economists expect a combination of a weakening economy, cooling wholesale energy prices and lessening the impact of global supply shocks could lead to easing of pricing pressures. With the UK on the verge of a long recession and rising unemployment, this is no wonder.

However, families can expect to face ongoing suffering for some time. The drop in energy prices in the wholesale market should be reflected in consumer prices, but they are still significantly higher than before the crisis began. As a result, the Bank of England expects inflation to hover above 10% for several months before falling again.

That means the bank is likely to start another sharp rate hike next month, putting pressure on borrowers. Despite the prospect of a prolonged recession, Threadneedle Street insists on reducing inflation to its target rate of 2%.

inflation graphic

A backdrop of high inflation and a weak economic outlook will make some tough choices for Jeremy Hunt in his fall statement Thursday. After the latest figures, the Prime Minister made it clear that lowering inflation is a key priority for stabilizing the economy, along with balancing the books after Liz Trusss’ mini-budget.

This insidious tax is eating away at paychecks, household budgets and savings, hampering opportunities for long-term economic growth, he said. We cannot have long-term, sustainable growth with high inflation.

inflation graphic

But the biggest risk is that drastic measures to cut government borrowing by raising taxes and cutting spending could stifle the economy while further tearing the welfare state apart at a time when families need it most.

Hunt will be asked to take steps to deliver new assistance, especially with a focus on supporting the most vulnerable, as the government’s emergency energy price guarantee expires in April rather than the two-year promise Truss promised.

Without replacing the scheme, the Resolution Foundation think tank estimates households’ annual claims could reach $4,000. That’s a simply unsustainable amount for millions of people.

