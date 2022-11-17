Republicans win US House majority DW 11/17/2022





The Republican Party won the majority of seats in the US House of Representatives, after the results of the crucial midterm elections were tallied on Thursday.

The Associated Press’ latest call came after more than a week of ballot counting, with Republicans securing the 218th seat required to take control of the House.

The result brings the conservative party back to power in Washington, allowing them to resist Biden’s agenda and launch a wave of investigations. President Joe Biden’s Democrats will now be relegated to a minority in the lower house of the US Congress.

Republicans ‘took down the People’s House’ Kevin McCarthy

The House will now have to decide who will be the Speaker. California Republican Kevin McCarthy has the support of a majority of his caucus to run for office to succeed Nancy Pelosi, but the party’s disappointing performance may hurt his party’s ability to govern.

McCarthy welcomed news of the result and tweeted, “Republicans have officially overthrown the People’s House! Americans are ready for a new leadership and House Republicans are ready to deliver.”

Biden congratulates McCarthy on Republican win

US President Joe Biden said in a statement released by the White House that “last week’s election demonstrated the strength and resilience of American democracy”, and added that “there was strong rejection of Holocaust deniers , political violence and intimidation”.

“I congratulate Leader McCarthy on the Republicans who won the House majority and I’m ready to work with House Republicans to deliver results for working families,” Biden said after news of the victory broke. Republican was known.

“I will work with any Republicans or Democrats willing to work with me to get results for the American people,” Biden added.

The news comes a day after former President Donald Trump announced he would run for the White House again in 2024.

