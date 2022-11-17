UK citizens pay some of the highest electricity rates in the world





City AM – 11:00 AM CST, 16 November 2022 A study of government electricity and gas price data found that Britons pay the highest energy bills in the world. Norway is the country with the highest electricity price increase worldwide. The energy price cap in the UK was recently raised from 28p to 34p per kWh.

A new study finds that the UK has the highest electricity rates. Brits pay more for power than anywhere else on the planet.

The new study examines government data on electricity and gas prices over the past five years to analyze the impact of the worsening cost-of-living crisis and discovers which countries saw the highest year-over-year increase in energy prices. The data collected by BOXT was shared with City AM today.

The energy price cap in the UK was recently raised from 28p to 34p per kWh.

As in the rest of the world, the fall in supplies from Russia caused by the conflict in Ukraine and the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic have pushed prices higher.

Ireland

The UK’s neighbors in the Republic of Ireland have the second highest cost of electricity paying 18.99p per kWh. This is 53% more expensive than the 24-country average.

However, at 5.21p per kWh, gas is slightly cheaper in Ireland.

Countries with the highest electricity rates

Classes

country

Price – Pence per kWh

One

uk

19.31

2

Ireland

18.99

three

Spain

18.51

three

Belgium

16.34

three

Japan

15.64

6

australia

14.01

7

Swiss

14.00

8

Netherlands

13.98

9

Germany

13.58

10

czech republic

12.69

Spanish residents are paying an average of 18.51p per kWh. Electricity prices in Spain recently hit historic highs and were capped at €130 (£112) per megawatt hour, down from the recent €210 (£181) per hour.

Norway is the country with the most electricity price increases globally, with electricity costs increasing by 91% (pence/kWh) since 2016.

Top 10 countries with the highest rates of electricity price increases:

Classes

country

5 years difference

One

Norway

91 percent

2

Finland

37 percent

three

uk

35 percent

three

czech republic

35 percent

three

Denmark

35 percent

6

Greece

31 percent

7

Netherlands

29 percent

8

france

28 percent

9

Poland

23 percent

10

Ireland

20 percent

The second highest rate of electricity rise is Finland. Since 2016, Finnish residents have seen their electricity bills on average rise by nearly two-fifths (37%). Tied for third place are the Czech Republic, Denmark and the United Kingdom with a 35% increase in electricity rates.

