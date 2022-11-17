Chinese takeover of UK’s biggest chip factory blocked by government





An analyst at International Data Corporation said chip shortages will continue around the world and consumers will have to pay for it.

Sashirin Country | Ice Stock | Getty Images

The UK government has blocked a Chinese-owned company from taking over Britain’s biggest microchip factory, fearing it could compromise national security.

Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Grant Shapps said on Wednesday that Dutch chipmaker Nexperia will take a majority stake in Welsh semiconductor company Newport Wafer Fab for $63 million ($75 million). ) was ordered to be sold.

Nexperia is headquartered in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a Chinese state-owned company listed in Shanghai. Nexperia completed the acquisition of the Newport wafer fab in 2021 and has since changed the company name to Nexperia Newport Limited (NNL).

“This order has the effect of requiring Nexperia BV to sell at least 86 per cent of NNL within a specified period and in accordance with specified procedures,” the UK Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said in a statement.

Nexperia initially owned 14% of Newport Wafer Fab, but increased its stake to 100% in July 2021.

“We welcome foreign trade and investment that supports growth and jobs,” Shapps said in a tweet on Wednesday. “However, if we identify a risk to national security, we will act decisively.”

Nexperia’s UK manager, Toni Versluijs, said the decision was wrong and the company plans to appeal.

“We are really shocked,” Versluijs said in a statement on Wednesday. “The decision was wrong and we will appeal to have this sale order overturned to protect over 500 jobs in Newport.”

Government officials and lawmakers have expressed concern that Britain is selling valuable assets to Chinese-owned firms amid a global semiconductor shortage that is still ongoing and expected to last until 2024.

The UK launched a national security investigation into the Nexperia deal earlier this year, using its powers to review and block foreign acquisitions or investments in sensitive sectors.

The government said Wednesday that the location of the Newport facility, which is part of a strategically important semiconductor specialist cluster in Wales, has ultimately led to the view that the acquisition is a national security issue.

Although not a particularly large company, Newport Wafer Fab operates the UK’s largest chip manufacturing facility, producing around 32,000 silicon wafers per month.

Countries are increasingly trying to regain control of strategically important industries such as semiconductors after widespread supply chain disruptions have revealed an overreliance on China as a global manufacturing hub.

The move could further strain Britain-China relations, which are already at a low level after London banned Huawei 5G equipment and granted special UK visas to people in Hong Kong that would eventually lead to citizenship.

The UK has previously investigated Nvidia’s acquisition of important chip design firm Arm, citing national security concerns. The acquisition was put on hold by the US semiconductor giant in February.

Learn more about technology and cryptography from CNBC Pro

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/16/chinese-takeover-of-biggest-uk-chip-plant-blocked-by-government.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos