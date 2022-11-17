Britain and the Netherlands pledge to help each other





London The UK and the Netherlands will work together to avoid winter blackouts as Europe prepares for a Russian gas outage.

As part of a bilateral agreement signed on Wednesday, the two countries agreed to work together on energy security and strengthen joint work to break dependence on Russian gas and oil exports.

While keeping an eye on interconnected energy markets and making the most of shared infrastructure, the agreement states that we will continue regular contact to review winter preparations and work together to secure supply.

Under the agreement, Britain and the Netherlands will also work to find ways to support the clean energy transition as a long-term solution to ending Russia’s dependence on fossil fuels.

The deal came after British officials sought assurances from several European governments that energy supplies would not be disrupted if individual countries experienced shortages in the coming winter.

The European Commission invited British officials this month to discuss energy security amid fears that the continent could face blackouts if reserves run low, particularly in the winter of 2023-24 when Russian gas is no longer an option. .

Germany, Europe’s biggest consumer of gas, has also expressed interest in forming a solidarity agreement with Britain to help each other out in case of an energy shortage this year.

During the summer, exports of liquefied natural gas from the UK to the Netherlands surged, increasing Dutch natural gas reserves. The two countries are also connected by electrical interconnectors that help power British homes.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said in a speech in London that reliance on foreign energy and strategic resources makes both countries vulnerable.

This is why we must work together to jointly reduce these vulnerabilities. Although the climate is warming, we can still face tough winters.

close relationship

The Netherlands has proven itself to be a key UK ally within the EU in recent years, helping to rebuild ties with London while still helping settle disputes over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland.

It propelled the UK to welcome back into the North Sea Energy Cooperation (NSEC) platform, an intergovernmental organization that aims to develop offshore wind farms in the North Sea region and accelerate the transition to renewable energy. The Commission expelled the UK from the group in 2020 despite not being an EU institution.

The Netherlands lobbied for Britain to join the EU military mobility project led by The Hague, which was approved by the EU foreign and defense minister on Tuesday.

The agreement between the UK and the Netherlands is the 15th bilateral agreement the UK has signed with an EU member state since Brexit, and aims to fill in gaps in the remaining powers of national governments in policy areas not covered by the EU-UK Trade Cooperation Agreement.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley said this week that the British government is ensuring that we maintain good, pragmatic working relationships with our European counterparts.

He told the House European Oversight Committee on Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was a big impetus in the process.

Indeed, the deal with the Netherlands also includes tensions on defense and security cooperation.

Noting the growing threat posed by hybrid actors and tactics, the two countries arrange an annual dialogue on cybersecurity and an exchange of Russian disinformation focused on countering Russian false narratives and promoting the values ​​of freedom, democracy and territorial integrity. agreed to do.

In another sign of close ties between the UK and the Netherlands, the two countries’ prime ministers, defense and foreign ministers will meet early next year, the Dutch diplomat said, noting that this is the first time EU membership has been established. The format of this meeting with the UK after Brexit.

