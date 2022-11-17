Same-sex marriage legislation clears key hurdle in US Senate with Republican backing | Same-sex marriage (US)





Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages cleared a major hurdle in the Senate on Wednesday, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring such unions are enshrined in federal law.

Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to advance the legislation, meaning a final vote could be as early as this week or later this month. Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, said the bill ensuring unions are legally recognized under the law is a chance for the Senate to live up to its highest ideals and protect marriage equality for all.

It will make our country a better and fairer place to live, Schumer said, noting that his own daughter and wife are expecting a baby next year.

Senate Democrats are moving quickly to pass the bill as the party still controls the House. Republicans are poised to win a majority in the House and are unlikely to address the issue next year.

The bill has gained momentum since the June Supreme Court decision that struck down Roe v. Wade and the federal abortion law. An opinion issued at the time by Judge Clarence Thomas suggested that an earlier High Court ruling protecting same-sex marriage could also be at risk.

The legislation would repeal the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and require states to recognize all legal marriages where they were performed. The new Respect for Marriage Act would also protect interracial marriages by requiring states to recognize legal marriages regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or national origin.

Congress has moved to protect same-sex marriage as support from the general public and Republicans in particular has risen sharply in recent years, as the Supreme Court’s 2015 Oberfell v. Hodges decision legalized same-sex marriage throughout the country. A recent poll found that more than two-thirds of the public support same-sex unions.

Still, many Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to support the legislation. Democrats delayed the review until after the midterm elections, hoping it would relieve political pressure on some GOP senators who may be reluctant.

A proposed amendment to the bill, negotiated by supporters to rally more Republicans, would clarify that it does not affect the rights of individuals or businesses that are already enshrined in law. Another tweak would clarify that a marriage is between two people, an effort to stave off some far-right criticism that the legislation may condone polygamy.

Three Republicans said early on that they would support the legislation and lobbied their GOP colleagues to support it: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, and Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

Current federal law does not reflect the will or beliefs of the American people in this regard, Portman said ahead of the vote. It is time for the Senate to decide the question.

The growing GOP support for the issue is a stark contrast to even a decade ago, when many Republicans strongly opposed same-sex marriages. The legislation passed the House in a vote in July with the support of 47 Republicans, a larger-than-expected number that gave the measure a boost in the Senate.

On Tuesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints became the latest conservative-leaning group to back the legislation. In a statement, the Utah-based faith said church doctrine would continue to hold same-sex relationships as contrary to God’s commandments, but would support the rights of same-sex couples as long as they did not violate the right of religious groups to believe as they choose.

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat who is the first openly gay senator and has worked on gay rights issues for nearly four decades, said the new openness of many Republicans on the subject reminds her of the movement’s arc LBGTQ to begin with, in the beginning, when people weren’t out and people knew gay people from myths and stereotypes.

Baldwin said that as more individuals and families became visible, hearts and minds changed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/nov/16/same-sex-marriage-bill-us-senate-latest

