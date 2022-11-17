UK Snooker Championship 2022: Ronnie O’Sullivan & Mark Allen reach the quarterfinals





Zhou Yuelong failed to score 7 points or more in 5 of 6 frames against Ronnie O’Sullivan. Where: The Barbican, York Dates: 12-20 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV and the Red Button without interruption on BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and BBC Sports App

Ronnie O’Sullivan beat China’s Zhou Yuelong 6-0 to advance to the quarterfinals of the UK Championship.

Zhou reached double digits within one frame as seven-time British champion O’Sullivan reached his 19th British quarter-final in 21 appearances.

England’s Tom Ford impressed by beating Belgium’s Luca Bressel 6-3 in the afternoon session.

The evening session saw wins from Mark Allen and Sam Craigie.

Allen, who recently defeated Zhou to retain his home title at the Northern Ireland Open, came from 2-0 down to win 6-3 against England’s world number 7 Kyren Wilson.

England’s Craigie, 28, beat Wales’ Ryan Day 6-4 to advance to his first quarter-final in a ranking event.

‘My evil is better than others’

O’Sullivan will be the first player to win eight ranking events if he can win a title at York, but the 46-year-old insists he has yet to reach top gear.

“I feel like my faults are better than other people’s faults,” said current world champion and world number one O’Sullivan.

“I think that’s a fair assessment. I know he didn’t play, but at the moment I think that’s what everyone is doing against me. It’s just that I’m not playing well.”

Zhou Enlai, ranked 4th in the 1-year ranking and 21st in the world, struggled with the ‘Rocket’ dominating from start to finish.

O’Sullivan boosted to 3–0 with a sublime 137 break, the tournament’s best so far, and added one frame before Zhou responded with a break of 63 in the first frame after the interval.

However, a red miss to the center pocket allowed O’Sullivan to steal the frame with an 82 clearance and then a 103 break to close out the victory.

O’Sullivan has already won two tournaments of the season, including the inaugural Hong Kong Masters title in October and the prestigious Champion of Champions in Bolton earlier this month.

Sign up for My Sport to follow snooker news on the BBC app.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/snooker/63652881 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos