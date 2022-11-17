Republicans win U.S. House majority, paving the way for a divided government





WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Republicans were expected to win a majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday, paving the way for two years of a divided government as President Joe Biden’s Democratic Party controls the Senate.

The victory gives Republicans the power to rein in Biden’s agenda, as well as launch potentially politically damaging investigations into his administration and family, though it falls far short of the “red wave” hoped for by the party.

The final call came after more than a week of ballot counting, when Edison Research projected Republicans won the 218 seats they needed to control the House. The Republican victory in California’s 27th congressional district moved the party over the line.

Current House leader Kevin McCarthy may have a tough road ahead as he will need his restless caucus to hold critical votes together, including government and military funding at a time when former President Donald Trump has launched another run for the White Loger.

“Americans are ready for new leadership, and House Republicans are ready to deliver,” McCarthy said on Twitter.

The loss takes away some of Biden’s power in Washington, but on Wednesday he praised McCarthy and said he would work across the aisle to get results.

“The American people want us to do things for them,” Biden said in a statement.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a statement that House Democrats “will continue to play a leading role in supporting President Bidens’ agenda — with strong leverage over a slim Republican majority.” .

Democrats have been buoyed by voter repudiation of a string of far-right Republican candidates, mostly Trump allies, including Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano in the Senate and Pennsylvania gubernatorial races respectively, and Blake Masters in the Arizona Senate contest.

Even though the expected “red wave” from House Republicans never reached the shore, the conservatives are sticking to their agenda.

In retaliation for two impeachment efforts by Democrats against Trump, they are preparing to investigate Biden administration officials and President Hunter’s son’s past business dealings with China and other countries — and even Biden himself. .

On the international front, Republicans may seek to cut US military and economic aid to Ukraine as it battles Russian forces.

THE PULL OF INFLATION AND ABORTION

The United States is returning to its pre-2021 power-sharing in Washington, with voters being pulled in opposite directions by two main issues during midterm election campaigns.

High inflation has given Republicans ammunition to attack liberals, who have won trillions of dollars in new spending during the COVID-19 pandemic. With voters seeing their monthly grocery, gas and rent bills rise, the desire to punish Democrats in the White House and Congress grew.

At the same time, there was a tug to the left after the June Supreme Court ruling ending abortion rights enraged a wide range of voters, backing the Democratic candidates.

Edison Research, in exit polls, found nearly a third of voters said inflation was their top concern. For a quarter of voters, abortion was the main concern and 61% opposed the High Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade.

In the Los Angeles mayoral contest, Edison projected that Democrat Karen Bass, one of the most progressive in Congress, beat Rick Caruso, a billionaire former Republican who ran on a cutback platform. crime and homelessness in the city. It stood at 53% of the vote so far.

EYES ON THE PRESIDENTIAL RACE

While the midterm elections were about elections for the US Congress, state governors and other local offices, the 2024 US presidential race loomed above it all.

Trump, who is still considered the top choice among Republicans for the party’s presidential nomination, nevertheless suffered a series of setbacks as far-right candidates he recruited or allied with performed poorly on November 8. Some conservative Republican voters expressed fatigue with Trump. .

Meanwhile, Ron DeSantis won a second term as governor of Florida, beating Democratic challenger Charlie Crist by nearly 20 percentage points. Trump was reportedly ebullient over the high ratings political pundits were giving DeSantis, seen as a potential challenger to Trump in the 2024 field of Republican presidential candidates.

The 2024 election will immediately influence many of the legislative decisions that House Republicans are pursuing as they flex their muscles with a newfound majority, no matter how narrow.

They have publicly talked about seeking cost savings in Social Security and Medicare safety net programs and making permanent tax cuts enacted in 2017 that are set to expire.

The Conservatives are threatening to delay the necessary increase in the debt ceiling next year unless major spending cuts are made.

“It is essential that we are prepared to use the influence we have,” far-right House Freedom Caucus chairman Scott Perry told Reuters last month.

First, the House must elect a president for the next two years. McCarthy won the support of a majority of his caucus on Tuesday to run for office to succeed Pelosi.

With such a narrow majority, McCarthy was scrambling to secure commitments from nearly every member of his unruly Republican membership, having failed in such an endeavor during a 2015 candidacy. Members of the Freedom Caucus, about four dozen in everything, could hold the keys to his victory in the presidency and the viability of his presidency at large.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Costas Pitas; Written by Richard Cowan; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien

Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/us/republicans-one-seat-away-winning-house-us-midterm-vote-2022-11-16/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos