UK inflation hits 41-year high as Hunt prepares for tough budget.





UK consumer prices rise 11.1%, highest since 1981 Food and beverage price inflation highest since 1977

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) – Rising household energy prices and food prices have pushed UK inflation to a 41-year high, data show Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt to recommend “hard but necessary” taxes to control inflation It appeared a day before announcing raises and spending cuts.

In the 12 months to October, consumer prices rose 11.1%, the highest since October 1981, and a big jump from 10.1% in September, the National Statistical Office said Wednesday.

Economists in a Reuters poll predicted that inflation would rise to 10.7%, thinking that inflation had peaked by now.

ONS said inflation would have risen to around 13.8 per cent in October had the government not capped household energy costs at an average of £2,500 ($2,960) per year.

In response to the data, Hunt, who is scheduled to outline the new budget on Thursday, said “tough but necessary” decisions are needed to address rising prices.

“It is our duty to assist the Bank of England in its mission to bring inflation back to target by acting responsibly with the national finances,” he said in a statement.

Analysts said the rise put pressure on the BoE to continue raising rates, but the size of the tightening announced on Thursday could mean that borrowing costs will need to rise even less.

Investec economist Ellie Henderson said: “The UK is in a pretty unique situation where the government is planning a vast program of action to balance the books.”

“The scale of the proposed fiscal tightening will undoubtedly dampen economic growth, lowering inflation accordingly and opening the door for the Bank of England to tighten policy at a less aggressive pace.”

But Mike Bell, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, said Wednesday data showed inflationary pressures from a tighter labor market were underestimated and that the Bank of England would raise rates to as high as 4.5% from the current 3.0%.

“The numbers are uncomfortable, with messages from the Bank of England claiming that only slightly higher interest rates are needed to bring inflation back to its target of 2 per cent,” Bell said. “We’re not so sure.”

In its forecasts released this month, the BoE predicted inflation at 10.9% for October.

A person buys produce from a fruit and vegetable market stall in central London, England, on August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Henry NichollsUK Inflation rises to highest since 1981 in October.

ONS found that prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased at the fastest rate since 1977 in the 12-month period through October.

Milk prices have risen by almost 50% over the past year. Pasta prices rose 34%, butter 30% and cheese 27%.

Contrary to the jump in the headline numbers, core inflation excluding food, energy and other volatile components was unchanged at 6.5%.

ONS said the lowest-income households, where energy and food account for a larger share of their spending, suffered an inflation rate of 11.9 per cent, while those at the top suffered an inflation rate of 10.5 per cent.

The think tank Center for Cities says some of the UK’s poorest towns and cities suffer from some of the highest effective inflation rates.

Burley, a city in northern England where some pensioners are skipping meals to make ends meet, topped the list. Consumer prices increased by 13% compared to last year.

Producer price data showed inflationary pressures still in the pipeline, but hinted at a possible slowdown.

Raw material and energy costs for manufacturers rose at the slowest pace since March, but at 19.2%, they were still huge gains by historical standards.

Factory-charged prices rose 14.8% in the 12 months to October, the slowest rate of increase since April.

($1 = 0.8445 pounds)

Report: Andy Bruce; Edited by William Schomberg, John Stonestreet, and Toby Chopra

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/uk/uk-consumer-price-inflation-hits-111-october-ons-2022-11-16/

