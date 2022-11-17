UEFA EURO 2028 Prospective Hosts in England and Ireland Submit Bid Documents





The UK and Ireland bids to host UEFA EURO 2028 submitted preliminary bid documents today. This is a pivotal moment in the course of the UEFA campaign.

The tender presents a clear and compelling vision for UEFA EURO 2028: ‘Football for All’. good football. Football for the future’.

At the heart of this vision is a commitment to diversity, social purpose and innovation that will deliver an outstanding UEFA EURO 2028 that will create unforgettable memories in sold-out and iconic stadiums in famous football cities known worldwide.

We are pleased to have government partners from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales and officials from Northern Ireland supporting this tender.

Together we believe we can host a world-class tournament, and hosting UEFA EURO 2028 will help us achieve a strong and sustainable legacy for football and wider society, driving economic growth in our community.

In collaboration with UEFA, our plan is to host a tournament that will be a catalyst for the development of transformative grassroots football. We are committed to accelerating growth across the continent by sharing our Legacy Initiative with the Association of European Nations.

Decades of successful hosting of major sporting events in the UK and Ireland means we have the expertise and experience to take these world-class tournaments to new heights.

Our compact plans and pioneering multi-partner cooperation can usher in a new era for EURO. With our latest digital and marketing innovations, we will help UEFA and its partners expand the impact and scope of the tournament more than ever by engaging new audiences and youth around the world.

Our stadium concept includes a short list of 14 stadiums in famous sporting cities known worldwide, including destinations home to clubs with great European football history and heritage. This initiative will ensure that every city and arena we propose is connected with direct, rapid and sustainable travel links and accommodations that will provide teams and fans with an unrivaled experience.

The proposed candidate cities and venues are:

1. Birmingham – Villa Park2. Liverpool – Everton Stadium3. London – London Stadium4. London – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium5. London – Wembley Stadium6. Manchester – City of Manchester Stadium7. Newcastle – St James’ Park8. Sunderland – Stadium of Light9. Trafford – Old Trafford10. Dublin – Dublin Arena11. Dublin – Croke Park12. Belfast – Casement Park Stadium13. Glasgow – Hampden Park14. Cardiff – Wales National Stadium

Consultations with cities and stadiums will continue into next year, with a final list of 10 stadiums to be submitted to UEFA in April 2023. Now we look forward to collaborating with UEFA and listening and learning from the European football family to further develop our bid plans.

Co-signed by the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales

