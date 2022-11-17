UK Turns ‘Trussonomics’ Pages With Budget Planning





The new government aims to restore confidence in the UK economy. Hunt warns of more pain as the recession probably progresses. Budget including tax hikes and spending cuts

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) – Treasury Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Thursday will bury Britain’s failed “trussonomics” experiment by cutting spending and raising taxes, he and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said were needed to restore investor confidence .

The UK is probably already in a recession with 11% inflation causing a cost of living crisis. It is the only Group of Seven country that has yet to regain its pre-pandemic size after a decade of nearly stagnant income growth.

But Hunt warned of more pain in a budget statement that would mark a sudden reversal of unfunded tax cuts promised by former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

On September 23, her government’s short-lived “mini-budget” plunged the pound to an all-time low against the US dollar, threatened disruption in the housing market, and forced Truss to quit Downing Street after only 50 days.

Investors took solace in mid-October when Hunt was appointed to get the economy back on a more orthodox path.

He and Sunak say they need to go further.

“Stability has returned to the UK, but with the expectation that the government will make difficult but necessary decisions,” Sunak said this week.

Critics say a return to austerity is unnecessary, hurting millions of households and deepening the expected recession.

According to news reports, the plan, due to be announced at 11:30 am (1130 GMT), is expected to include inflation-linked welfare and pension increases.

When the existing cap expires and is replaced by a less lenient cap in April, it will help the poorest households pay their energy bills, the report said.

But Hunt said the rise in borrowing costs can only be slowed if it can show investors that Britain’s £2.45 trillion ($2.91 trillion) debt mountain will start to fall as a share of economic output. Beating inflation is key.

“The Bank of England wholeheartedly supports the mission to beat inflation…but we need fiscal and monetary policy to work together,” Hunt said in an excerpt from his speech.

Raising taxes and cutting spending

The UK government is targeting annual savings of over £50 billion, equivalent to around 2% of annual economic output within five years. Cutting spending and raising taxes will be key to the near-term economic outlook.

The Times said most of the spending cuts are due after the next election, expected in 2024, and may not be necessary if the economy improves.

Hunt risks reviving tensions within the ruling Conservative Party, many of whom are already upset about the level of tax burdens in the UK.

He intends to extend the freeze on starting income tax payments to bring more people into the net. The newspaper said he would cut the standard for paying the higher income tax rate by 16 per cent to £125,000 a year.

News reports suggest that Hunt also plans to earn more from dividend and capital gains taxes, and sources say he’s considering an unexpected big tax hike on oil and gas companies and expanding to power generation companies.

New spending cuts could add to public frustration with overextended public services, from backlogged health care systems to dilapidated public housing.

Accounting for inflation, budgets for many departments have been cut below 2010 levels, with transportation spending down about 40 percent and justice down 20 percent, the Institute of Finance think tank estimates.

Opinion polls showed that the opposition Labor Party had a significant lead in the polls.

The budget statement will be accompanied by projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility that will likely reflect the BoE’s message that the UK is heading into a prolonged recession.

Hunt said it would address one of the UK’s economic stumbling blocks: the lack of workers in the labor market.

The Financial Times says it will announce reforms that will allow insurance companies to invest billions of pounds in green energy and other infrastructure projects.

Written by William Schomberg; Edited by Andrew Cawthorne and Gerry Doyle

