US Air Force divestment plan to invest is too risky





To recapitalize its aging aircraft with new replacements, the Air Force has embarked on a strategy of retiring old aircraft now and investing the budget savings in new aircraft in future years. The Air Force plans to retire aging F-15Cs, F-16s, B-1s and B-2s along with F-35s, Next Generation Air Dominance fighters, B-21s and F-15EXs. This strategy may look attractive on paper, but past attempts show it doesn’t work in practice.

Here’s why: the budget savings from the retirement of current aircraft are in the operating and maintenance accounts, but the budgets for new aircraft are in the research, development and acquisition accounts. Congress will gladly approve current-year O&M reductions (not savings), but cannot promise future appropriations in the more competitive and higher research, development, and acquisition accounts. controlled. Both are not fungible.

Also, Congress does not issue IOUs to the Air Force, nor would it feel obligated to honor them even if they were issued. The Air Force learned these lessons the hard way. Three recent examples dramatize these points.

The B-1 and B-2 bomber fleets were significantly reduced from planned numbers. The high cost of operating the original fleet of 100 B-1 bombers has forced the Air Force to gradually reduce the number to just 44 with the most recent reduction of 17 this year. Congress intervened to prevent any further B-1 withdrawals until B-21s were delivered to replace them. There are 21 B-2s today, a far cry from the expected buy. Together, these B-1 withdrawals and Congressional reductions of B-2s created a vacuum in Air Force bombers until the B-21s arrived.

In 2009, the Air Force set a goal of 381 F-22 Raptors, but Congress annually reduced the number to 187 on the understanding that it would fund enough F-35As per year to compensate. But Congress continues to cut the planned number of F-35As to less than half. Now, the Air Force plans to divest the F-22 fleet in favor of an indefinite Next Generation Air Dominance aircraft.

The Air Force planned to purchase 180 F-15EX fighters to replace worn-out F-15Cs in home defense and overseas. This plan of divestment to invest is already falling apart. Congress halves the number of F-15EXs, which is insufficient to replace the retired F-15Cs one-for-one. Yet the defense of the homeland is the No. 1 priority of the national defense strategy.

Whenever the Air Force trusts Congress to provide next-generation aircraft to replace obsolete current-generation aircraft, it ends up with an insufficient and hollow stable of next-generation aircraft in the short term.

Another negative impact is that each divestment to invest program creates a capacity gap between retirement and replacement. Most of the B-1 fleet was withdrawn without replacement. The already insufficient F-22 fighter fleet was further reduced before F-35As were delivered to replace them. The aging F-15Cs will be retired before the F-15EXs are produced and delivered. Withdrawing the F-15s, F-16s, B-1s and B-2s before replacements are delivered will create large gaps in numbers and capability at a time of increasing threats in the Indo-Pacific region.

Promoting next-generation capability with savings through the retirement of legacy aircraft can be a shrewd way to justify divestment to invest, but it has proven to be a reckless mission.

A better strategy, though harder to convince Congress to fund, is to replace planes one at a time, simultaneously retiring old planes only when their new replacement arrives on the flight line. Of course, while a simultaneous replacement will prevent both reducing force size and capability gaps, defending and defending it will be a Herculean task.

Nonetheless, Air Force leaders can build a solid set of arguments, backed by past experience, that concurrent replacement best protects force size and the continued availability of air power to meet threats. growing.

Divesting to invest was perhaps a viable strategy years ago, when global threats were less severe. Today, however, to divest now in hopes of recapitalizing years later is too risky and may invite attacks from adversaries in the interval when our forces are weaker. Simultaneous retirement and replacement should replace divestment to invest as the best way to build the future Air Force.

Retired General John Michael Loh served as Vice Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force and headed Air Combat Command.

