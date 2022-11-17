Harvard and Yale law schools drop US News & World Report ranking: ‘Deeply flawed’





Yale and Harvard law school officials said Wednesday that the institutions will no longer participate in US News & World Report’s annual top law school rankings. A Yale Law School official called the methodology behind the influential list “deeply flawed.”

Yale Law School Dean Heather K. Gerken, who made the announcement in a blog post, said the rankings discourage universities from admitting low-income students and support those who want to pursue a career. career in public service. Tuition and housing at Yale Law School — whose alumni include former President Bill Clinton and four of the current Supreme Court justices — cost nearly $97,000 a year. Tuition and living costs for Harvard Law School are over $107,000 per year.

“We have reached a point where the ranking process undermines the fundamental commitments of the legal profession,” wrote Gerken, who noted that Yale Law School “has taken the top spot every year” since the rankings began. “As a result, we will no longer be participating.”

She added, “His approach not only fails to advance the legal profession, but it squarely stands in the way of progress.

In an email Wednesday to the Harvard Law School community and shared with CBS MoneyWatch, Harvard Law School Dean John Manning said the institution was also dropping the ranking “because it has become impossible to reconcile our principles and commitments with the methodology and incentives reflected in the US News rankings.”

He also acknowledged Yale Law School’s announcement made earlier in the day. Harvard is ranked #4 in US News & World Report’s annual list of top law schools.

Critics of two of the nation’s top law schools come amid renewed attention to US News & World Report and similar university rankings, with critics saying their approaches reinforce income inequality and effectively reduce diversity in elite schools. For example, one metric in U.S. News & World Report’s college ranking methodology is “reputation,” or how college officials rate rival schools — a quality that critics say doesn’t matter much. -thing to do with a college’s ability to educate students.

US News & World Report also came under fire earlier this year after Columbia University admitted it had submitted inaccurate data in previous years, which helped boost its ranking to No. 2. Following these errors, Columbia said it would not provide information to US News while it reviews its data collection.

Despite Columbia’s decision not to submit data this year, US News went ahead and ranked the university, with the result that the Ivy League school dropped from No. 2 to No. 18.

Certainly, neither Yale nor Harvard risk being harmed by dropping out of the rankings, given their strong reputations and notable alumni, many of whom have reached the heights of political and judicial success. Both also have deep pockets to help students from low-income backgrounds. Harvard’s endowment is about $50 billion and Yale’s is about $41.4 billion, making them the first and third richest universities in the nation.

In an emailed statement to CBS MoneyWatch, US News & World Report Executive Chairman Eric Gertler said the publication’s “best law school” rankings “are aimed at students who seek the best decision for their training in law”.

He added. “As part of our mission, we must continue to ensure that law schools are held accountable for the education they will provide to these students and that mission does not change with this recent announcement.”

“The Most Disturbing Aspects”

Yale Law School’s Gerken wrote that “one of the most troubling aspects” of the magazine’s ranking is that it discourages law schools from providing support to students who want to pursue careers in the public interest. That’s because the ranking excludes loan forgiveness programs when calculating student debt, she noted.

Harvard’s Manning pointed to similar concerns, noting that the ranking “runs counter to law school commitments to improve the socioeconomic diversity of our classrooms,” adding that its methodology “undermines the efforts of many law schools.” law to support the public interest careers of their graduates”.

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness program was created in 2007 with the goal of forgiving student debt for Americans who work in public service jobs, which range from public school teachers to public interest lawyers who work for the government or non-profit organizations.

Gerken also called out US News’ focus on median LSAT/GRE scores and GPAs, which make up 20% of a law school’s overall ranking. Some experts have criticized standardized tests because students from wealthier households tend to perform better, reflecting their ability to take expensive test prep classes or tutoring.

“This heavily weighted measure places enormous pressure on schools to neglect promising students, especially those who cannot afford expensive test prep courses,” she said.

New trends

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/harvard-law-school-yale-law-school-leaving-us-news-and-world-report-law-school-rankings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos