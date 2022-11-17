UK Championship Snooker 2022 – Latest Scores, Results, Schedule, Match Order, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump in Action





Ronnie OSullivan and Judd Trump lead a star-studded field for the 2022 UK Championship, with Jimmy White also qualifying for the finals.

Zhao Xintong is the defending champion, but was knocked out by Sam Craige on the opening day. O’Sullivan, Trump and Mark Allen are currently among the favorites after multiple come-from-behind wins in the first round.

O’Sullivan has not won the UK Championship since beating Mark Allen 10-6 in 2018, surpassing Stephen Hendry’s record for most Triple Crown event titles.

british championship

Murphy Fights Back to Beat Trump and Neck Pain in Epic Match

3 hours ago

Last year, Zhao stunned the snooker world by beating Luca Brecel 10-5 to reach the final.

Snooker’s Opening Day marked the return of Jimmy White to the main draw of a major tournament for the first time since 2010. A major change to the format will see the UK Championship revert to a traditional tier system, with the top 16 automatically qualifying. In the last 32 matches that started on Saturday, the others had at least two games away from York to reach the final stage. When and where will the 2022 UK Championship be held?

The UK Championship will be held at the York Barbican Center from 12 November to 20 November.

The venue has hosted the UK Championship for most of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.

Watch the classy Robertson foul himself in the UK Championship match.

How to watch the 2022 UK Championship? Live coverage of the UK Championship is available on Eurosport and discovery+.

Discovery+ had exclusive rights to each qualifying match and will include all matches from the UK Championship so you won’t miss a moment.

Eurosport experts OSullivan, White and Neal Foulds provide analysis before and after each session at 12:45 and 18:45.

What will be the format of the 2022 UK Championship?

From the round of 32 to the quarterfinals, two matches will be played simultaneously. There will be sessions daily at 13:00 and 19:00 UK time during the Championships.

All rounds of the event, including the semifinals, are best of 11 frames, with a mid-session interval after 4 frames until the end of the match.

Sunday 20 November final is best of 19 frames.

UK Championship 2022 ScheduleSaturday 12 November: 2 sessions at 13:00 & 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday 13 November: 2 sessions at 13:00 & 19:00 (Round 1) 14 November Monday: 2 sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 19:00 (1st session) November 15 (Tue): 2 sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (1st session) November 16 (Wed): 13 :00, 19:00 2nd (2nd round)November 17th (Thursday): 2nd round 13:00, 19:00 (2nd round) November 18th Friday: 13:00, 19:00 Two sessions (8 Quarterfinals) Saturday, November 19: 1st semi-final at 13:00, 2nd semi-final at 19:00 (Sun) November 20: Final held over two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest Scores and Results Round 1

Saturday 12th November

13:00

Zhao Xintong 2-6 Sam Crazy

Mark Allen 6-4 Jordan Brown

19:00

Kyren Wilson 6-3 Matthew Selt

Ryan Day 6-2 Jimmy White

Sunday 13th November

13:00

Neil Robertson 2-6 Joe Perry

Luca Brecel 6-4 Liu Haotian

19:00

John Higgins 4-6 Tom Ford

Barry Hawkins 3-6 Ding Junhui

Monday 14th November

13:00

Ronnie OSullivan 6-2 Matthew Stevens

Yanbingtao 5-6 Zhou Yuelong

19:00

Mark Williams 3-6 Jamie Clarke

Stuart Bingham 6-2 Liam Highfield

Tuesday 15th November

13:00

Judd Trump 6-5 Xiaoguodong

Jack Lissowski 6-1 Shish

19:00

Mark Selby 4-6 Hossein Vafaei

Sean Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert

round 2

Wednesday 16th November

13:00

Zhou Yuelong 0-6 Ronnie O’Sullivan

Luca Bressel 3-6 Tom Ford

19:00

Mark Allen 6-3 Kiren Wilson

Sam Crazy 6-4 Ryan Day

Thursday 17th November

13:00

Sean Murphy 6-5 Judd Trump

Jamie Clarke 1-6 Ding Junhui

19:00

Jack Lissowski 3-1 Hossein Barpay

Joe Perry 2-1 Stuart Bingham

quarterfinal

Friday 18th November

13:00

Ding Junhui v Ronnie O’Sullivan

Joe Perry/Stuart Bingham vs. Tom Ford

19:00

Hossein Barpay/Zack Lisowski vs. Sean Murphy

Sam Crazy vs Mark Allen

semifinal

Saturday 19th November

13:00

semifinal 1

19:00

semifinal 2

critical

Sunday 20th November

13:00

Final (8 frames playback)

19:00

Final (playback up to 11 frames)

– – –

Stream the 2022 UK Championship and more top snooker action live and on demand on Discovery+.

british championship

Embarrassed, Craigie slams Selby’s comments about him and defends OSullivan.

4 hours ago

british championship

Allen’s beating of Murphy after OSullivan commented on must be a chip on the shoulder.

6 hours ago

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.eurosport.co.uk/snooker/uk-championship/2022-2023/uk-championship-snooker-2022-latest-scores-results-schedule-order-of-play-ronnie-o-sullivan-judd-tru_sto9229928/story.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos