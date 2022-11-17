International
UK Championship Snooker 2022 – Latest Scores, Results, Schedule, Match Order, Ronnie O’Sullivan, Judd Trump in Action
Ronnie OSullivan and Judd Trump lead a star-studded field for the 2022 UK Championship, with Jimmy White also qualifying for the finals.
Zhao Xintong is the defending champion, but was knocked out by Sam Craige on the opening day. O’Sullivan, Trump and Mark Allen are currently among the favorites after multiple come-from-behind wins in the first round.
O’Sullivan has not won the UK Championship since beating Mark Allen 10-6 in 2018, surpassing Stephen Hendry’s record for most Triple Crown event titles.
Last year, Zhao stunned the snooker world by beating Luca Brecel 10-5 to reach the final.
Snooker’s Opening Day marked the return of Jimmy White to the main draw of a major tournament for the first time since 2010. A major change to the format will see the UK Championship revert to a traditional tier system, with the top 16 automatically qualifying. In the last 32 matches that started on Saturday, the others had at least two games away from York to reach the final stage. When and where will the 2022 UK Championship be held?
The UK Championship will be held at the York Barbican Center from 12 November to 20 November.
The venue has hosted the UK Championship for most of this century and has a seating capacity of 1,500.
Watch the classy Robertson foul himself in the UK Championship match.
How to watch the 2022 UK Championship? Live coverage of the UK Championship is available on Eurosport and discovery+.
Discovery+ had exclusive rights to each qualifying match and will include all matches from the UK Championship so you won’t miss a moment.
Eurosport experts OSullivan, White and Neal Foulds provide analysis before and after each session at 12:45 and 18:45.
What will be the format of the 2022 UK Championship?
From the round of 32 to the quarterfinals, two matches will be played simultaneously. There will be sessions daily at 13:00 and 19:00 UK time during the Championships.
All rounds of the event, including the semifinals, are best of 11 frames, with a mid-session interval after 4 frames until the end of the match.
Sunday 20 November final is best of 19 frames.
UK Championship 2022 ScheduleSaturday 12 November: 2 sessions at 13:00 & 19:00 (Round 1) Sunday 13 November: 2 sessions at 13:00 & 19:00 (Round 1) 14 November Monday: 2 sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 19:00 (1st session) November 15 (Tue): 2 sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 (1st session) November 16 (Wed): 13 :00, 19:00 2nd (2nd round)November 17th (Thursday): 2nd round 13:00, 19:00 (2nd round) November 18th Friday: 13:00, 19:00 Two sessions (8 Quarterfinals) Saturday, November 19: 1st semi-final at 13:00, 2nd semi-final at 19:00 (Sun) November 20: Final held over two sessions at 13:00 and 19:00 UK Championship 2022 snooker match schedule, latest Scores and Results Round 1
Saturday 12th November
13:00
Zhao Xintong 2-6 Sam Crazy
Mark Allen 6-4 Jordan Brown
19:00
Kyren Wilson 6-3 Matthew Selt
Ryan Day 6-2 Jimmy White
Sunday 13th November
13:00
Neil Robertson 2-6 Joe Perry
Luca Brecel 6-4 Liu Haotian
19:00
John Higgins 4-6 Tom Ford
Barry Hawkins 3-6 Ding Junhui
Monday 14th November
13:00
Ronnie OSullivan 6-2 Matthew Stevens
Yanbingtao 5-6 Zhou Yuelong
19:00
Mark Williams 3-6 Jamie Clarke
Stuart Bingham 6-2 Liam Highfield
Tuesday 15th November
13:00
Judd Trump 6-5 Xiaoguodong
Jack Lissowski 6-1 Shish
19:00
Mark Selby 4-6 Hossein Vafaei
Sean Murphy 6-5 David Gilbert
round 2
Wednesday 16th November
13:00
Zhou Yuelong 0-6 Ronnie O’Sullivan
Luca Bressel 3-6 Tom Ford
19:00
Mark Allen 6-3 Kiren Wilson
Sam Crazy 6-4 Ryan Day
Thursday 17th November
13:00
Sean Murphy 6-5 Judd Trump
Jamie Clarke 1-6 Ding Junhui
19:00
Jack Lissowski 3-1 Hossein Barpay
Joe Perry 2-1 Stuart Bingham
quarterfinal
Friday 18th November
13:00
Ding Junhui v Ronnie O’Sullivan
Joe Perry/Stuart Bingham vs. Tom Ford
19:00
Hossein Barpay/Zack Lisowski vs. Sean Murphy
Sam Crazy vs Mark Allen
semifinal
Saturday 19th November
13:00
semifinal 1
19:00
semifinal 2
critical
Sunday 20th November
13:00
Final (8 frames playback)
19:00
Final (playback up to 11 frames)
