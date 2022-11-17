GOP to DeSantis: Thanks for helping us turn the tide





Republicans in Congress owe a big thank you to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose insistence on redrawing state congressional districts led to a four-seat pickup in the U.S. House on Tuesday, Rep. Vern Buchanan said. , a Florida Republican who could serve as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee after Republicans took control of the chamber in January. Florida now has 20 Republican members in the House due to the governor’s insistence on his cards. Only one state has more Republicans in Congress.

The new Republican majority in the House would have been even smaller without Florida, he added.

The accolades are helping to fuel the governors’ national rise ahead of a likely 2024 presidential bid, as some Republicans and major donors begin to seek an alternative to former President Donald Trump, who launched himself earlier this week into the race for the White House.

In the once-in-a-decade process, DeSantis vetoed a map drawn by the Florida legislature, which is Republican-dominated and filled with DeSantis allies. The DeSantis-designed plan boosted Republican seats to 20 of 28, four more than the plan crafted by GOP lawmakers.

The DeSantis map has been contested by Democrats and voting rights groups, particularly because it erased the traditional black congressional district of North Florida held by former Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla. ), who lost his re-election bid when he challenged Rep. Neal Dunn in a Republican-leaning seat. Several groups who sued to have the cards thrown out claimed open politics was the reason for Lawsons’ district change. This legal challenge is ongoing.

The four additional GOP seats built into Florida’s new maps, along with Republicans doing better than expected in New York, form the backbone of the House GOP majority, some Republicans said. The New York GOP flipped four seats.

The win in Florida and New York made a big difference for the majority, Congressional Leadership Fund President Dan Conston said. The new Florida map has helped a lot.

As election night approached, many predicted a national red wave that would have seen Republicans win a significant majority. That didn’t materialize, leaving House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, with a much slimmer majority, a potential headache as he tries to wrangle an unruly caucus. Several far-right caucus members, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, objected to McCarthy becoming president if the GOP took control of the chamber.

Unlike other parts of the country, Florida saw a red wave. State Republicans now hold a 20-8 majority in Florida’s congressional delegation and DeSantis got 532,802 more votes than in 2018 and won by a record margin of nearly 20 points as Democrats nationals have practically abandoned Florida. In 2018, a collection of national Democratic groups injected nearly $60 million into Florida, a number less than $2 million this cycle.

More problems from Florida Democrats on election night would have gone down regardless of the gerrymander, said Matt Isbell, Democratic map designer and data analyst. The lack of national support for Democrats in Florida caused the resource disparity to be so high that it created the incredibly lopsided turnout we saw. However, had the original legislative maps been enacted, several districts would have been considered competitive races.

Seats like Miami’s 27th congressional district, held by Republican Representative Maria Elvira Salazar, were nationally scrutinized and, on paper, competitive. But she blasted Democratic state senator Annette Taddeo, 57-42. Similarly, in Pinellas County’s 13th congressional district, held by former Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist, who resigned to run for governor, Republican Anna Paulina Luna easily beat Democrat Eric Lynn, 53- 45, in a race that was supposed to be one of the most competitive mid-races. The same goes for Orlando’s 7th congressional district, which was represented by incumbent Democrat Stephanie Murphy. It should have been competitive, but Republican Cory Mills dispatched Democrat Karen Green 58-41.

Look back to 2014 and the DCCC helped fund Gwen Graham’s masterful pitch program to entice voters and bring down [Republican incumbent] Steve Southerland, Isbell said of a well-known Democratic upset. The lack of competitive racing in Pinellas or Central Florida meant there was no national help, and so the turnout disparity was just as bad in those areas.

The cards were left in place for the 2022 midterms, but still face significant legal challenges from a coalition of groups led by the League of Women Voters of Florida, which successfully sued in under the state’s anti-gerrymandering provisions during the 2012 redistricting round. The group argues that the DeSantis map was politically motivated to help Republicans, pointing specifically to the map erasing a seat from Tallahassee to Jacksonville held by Lawson , which was the only black representational seat in the region.

In May, U.S. District Court Judge J. Layne Smith ruled against maps drawn by DeSantis because he said the new North Florida seat diminished the ability of African Americans to elect candidates. of their choice, which is in violation of the equitable districts, anti-gerrymandering provisions in the state constitution.

Groups trying to get the current cards thrown for future election cycles say the political lines drawn by DeSantis were always crafted with a political endgame in mind.

On Tuesday, the congressional midterm elections were held under a congressional card that had already been ruled patently unconstitutional by a state court judge under Florida’s Fair District Amendments, groups challenging the cards, including the League of Women Voters of Florida and Black Voters Capacity Building. Institute, said in a statement earlier this week. As control of the United States House hangs in the balance, this reminds us once again of the importance of free and fair elections.

But Liam Donovan, a GOP lobbyist, said if Republicans in Tallahassee were successful, Democrats would have the inside track to take the House at this point.

McCarthy needs to send DeSantis and [Lee] Zeldin fruit baskets, he said.

