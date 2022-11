Jeremy Hunt leaves home on his bicycle in central London in 2017. (Photo: Daniel LEAL/AFP) … [+] (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

British motorists will pay more for (fossil) fuel next year, according to the UK’s budget watchdog. A paragraph in the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) background to Superintendent Jeremy Hunt’s fall statement today predicts a 23% fuel tax increase coming in March.

The increase will give the UK government a net profit of $6 billion, OBR says. Prime Minister Hunt did not mention the move in a statement submitted to Parliament on 17 November.

This would be a record cash increase, said OBR’s Economic and Fiscal Outlook released earlier today. It would raise the price of petrol and diesel by about 12 pence per liter.

The UK has frozen fuel tax since January 2011.

In a statement today, Hunt confirmed that electric vehicles would be subject to a vehicle excise tax, but did not announce plans to introduce road pricing.

Previously, Hunt had received letters from 24 Conservative MPs calling for lower fuel taxes.

Among the MPs calling for cuts was former Home Secretary Priti Patel. Other signatories include Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Commission, and former Minister of Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis. The letter was sent by former Minister of Education Jonathan Gullis and includes input from Howard Cox, Chairman of the Fair Fuel UK Campaign Group.

My fellow legislators and I started the letter saying we wanted to see fuel tax cuts to spur growth.

We’ve seen record high prices at gas stations over the past 12 months, and despite a stronger pound and significant wholesale price declines in recent weeks, petrol prices are still 22p per liter higher than in January, Gullis complained.

The MP asked the minister to meet with him and Fair Fuel UK’s Cox to discuss alleged blatant and unconfirmed profiteering in the fuel supply chain.

Cox said Hunt needed to face reality and become a true Tory.

Cox said he would step up efforts to come up with countermeasures after hearing that the fuel tax could be re-imposed next year. He called the re-imposition of the fuel mandate a bombshell and argued that Hunt’s failure to address it in the fallout statement was cunning.

Although the OBR included this measure in today’s fiscal outlook analysis, it does not mean that the Superintendent will definitively release the obligation.

A Treasury spokesperson said: The 23% figure comes from OBR, not Treasury, and is based on forecasts that are subject to change.

A spokesperson added:

We haven’t announced anything about fuel obligations today. The existing 5p cut will last until March 2023, with the final decision on the fuel tax rate being made in the spring budget.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/carltonreid/2022/11/17/23-fuel-duty-hike-starts-march-2023-but-not-mentioned-in-uk-chancellors-autumn-statement/

