What’s wrong with US broadband?





Erik Carter for The Verge

The state of broadband in the United States is poor. We already know that huge swaths of the country aren’t getting broadband speeds, but even where they are, those connections are often bogged down by limited options, predatory billing practices, and a general lack of choice. And because of the sorry state of federal data collection, gauging the full extent of the problem is difficult.

So last year, we took matters into our own hands. In partnership with Consumer Reports, we asked readers to share their Internet bills with us, and more than 22,000 of you did. The Consumer Reports data team spent over a year sifting through this data, and together we’ve put together a kind of snapshot of the price people pay for internet access in the United States.

To be clear, this is not a standard statistical survey. The 22,000 invoices we received are specific to our readers, so they are neither predictive nor representative of the national broadband market. That said, this is one of the most ambitious efforts of its kind to understand and provide unique insight into what broadband access in America really looks like.

Consumer Reports has a more detailed and methodical data write-up where you can get into the weeds of exactly what we found and how we analyzed it. But for our side of things, let’s try to get an overview of what we’ve found and what it says about the experience people have with the companies they pay every month.

In short, this is what’s wrong with broadband in America.

Erik Carter for The Verge

It’s expensive

This is the most basic fact about it all, something you’ve almost certainly noticed if you’ve paid an internet bill. On average, people in our sample pay about $75 per month for Internet access—a little higher than previous estimates, but certainly nothing out of the ordinary. There are a few people paying $150 or more, but these are clearly outliers.

For most Americans, this will probably seem normal, but it shouldn’t. For starters, it’s more than people pay in other countries. Our survey only covered US customers, but there are many other surveys that can give you an idea of ​​the international situation. A survey by the Open Technology Institute in 2020 found consistently lower prices in Europe, falling as low as $31 in Paris and $40 in London.

Not all price differences are bad. Countries that have lower prices often have slower connections, so the situation improves slightly if you use price per megabit, but not enough to completely close the gap. Many intangibles could fill the rest of the gap, whether it’s less downtime or more stable speeds.

But the simple fact is that we pay more, which raises the difficult question of whether we are getting what we pay for.

Erik Carter for The Verge

Most people can’t choose their carrier

It’s the iron law of Internet access: if you don’t like your carrier, you’re probably stuck with them, and when they know you’re stuck, you end up paying more.

Both of these statements may seem obvious, but proving them is harder than you think. The FCC maintains a comprehensive map of telecommunications coverage in the United States, but these maps rely on data from self-reported ISPs, which means they tend to paint an optimistic picture of what is actually available. . In simple terms, telecoms will claim to cover large areas where they have never operated a line.

Our data provides some insight into the larger problem, but we should be upfront about the downsides. Even with 20,000 bills, we only have limited coverage of the 40,000+ zip codes in the United States, so anyone who showed up as the only bill in a zip code is automatically grouped into the column 1. Even if there is more than one invoice in a postal code, it is unlikely that we have recorded all the carriers in the area. In short, we don’t really know how many options most of these people have; we can only make guesses based on the data.

That said, there is already plenty of evidence to suggest that lack of choice is a problem. A 2020 study by ILSR found that 83.3 million Americans have only one broadband option, although slower DSL lines are increasingly being offered as an alternative. We know this hurts consumers; the question is how much.

This is where the collected data starts to really come in handy. Even with our limited data, we can see a pretty clear trend for postcodes with more than one invoice in the database: the more options you have, the cheaper the service becomes. So it’s not a huge difference between having one provider and three or more, it’s only a few dollars on average, but it’s a reminder of how bleak the outlook can be without meaningful competition.

Erik Carter for The Verge

They add incidental fees

This is perhaps the most boring part. Even when the prices are both high and unavoidable, they always find a way to top it up a little.

The charges in the table below are the main offenders here, and you can probably find a few of them on your own internet bill, labeled as internet infrastructure charges or network enhancement charges or the myriad of charges related to the data cap charged by some ISPs to go above the data cap or expensive unlimited data allowance fees to avoid the cap. In an effort to keep our charts tidy, we called them all by the same name (company-imposed fee) because they’re all basically compound. There is only a tiny cost associated with providing DNS or IP services and no relationship between that tiny cost and the fees they charge you. Even if there were, there’s no reason why they couldn’t bundle those costs into the overall price of the service like every other company. It’s nonsense, the telecom equivalent of selling you a $5 sandwich and then adding a 50 cent mustard fee.

There are also equipment fees, which we’ve left out and are slightly more legit. This usually means your ISP rents you a router and you can get away with buying your own (which will almost certainly be cheaper and less hassle in the long run). Most people don’t, but at least it’s possible.

Still, the sheer variety of fees is worth shaming. It’s part of a larger strategy to inflate prices and confuse customers into bewildering compliance. Some vendors are worse than others (kudos to Sonic and TDS for being the least bad of the bunch), but everyone does at least some of it. And without clear incentives for good behavior, it seems unlikely that any of these fees will decrease in the future.

Erik Carter for The Verge

There is no escape from the fiber

We were a tech blogger at heart, so it’s always tempting to think that new technology will save us from this kind of problem. In the case of Internet access, this technology is satellite Internet. The economy of laying fiber encourages this kind of rent seeking, so maybe escaping fiber will allow us to build a better kind of telecommunications?

One day, maybe, but we’re not there yet. Verge editor Nilay Patel addressed the issues with Starlink last year (to put it mildly, it’s still very much in beta), but it’s not limited to just one service. Providers like HughesNet, Dish and Viasat have offered satellite connectivity for decades, and while newer generations have improved, they haven’t changed the basic challenges. It is difficult to provide reliable service via satellite; it takes a lot of equipment and ends up not being much cheaper than relying on terrestrial fiber. Unless you’re far enough away that satellite is your only option, this usually doesn’t make sense.

The data we have collected bears this out. To begin with, only a tiny fraction of the people who sent bills used the satellite service: only 274 bills out of more than 18,000 in total. For those using satellite, the prices weren’t all that different from the average wired connection and that’s before you factor in the quality of the connection. That doesn’t mean the satellite revolution won’t make things better; it just means it’s not there yet.

In the meantime, we must make the most of what we have.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2022/11/17/23460070/internet-bill-broadband-survey-data-consumer-reports-cost The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos