Worst drop in UK living standards since records began, says OBR | economics





The UK is mired in a recession that has lasted more than a year, with 500,000 people out of work and households facing the biggest drop in living standards since records began.

The government spending watchdog projected a 7% decline in household income over the next two years, capping what one official described as a dismal decade for growth.

In releasing updated forecasts with Prime Minister Jeremy Hunts’ fall statement, the Office for Budget Responsibility said living standards would suffer the most from inflation lasting just over a year.

As wage growth fails to keep up with rising inflation and interest rates, the decline in household spending power will be sharp enough to wipe out growth over the past eight years. OBR said it would effectively set the clock back to 2013.

It is also the third case of consecutive declines in living standards since the mid-1950s. The last time was in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Professor David Miles, member of OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee, said it has been a dismal decade for UK growth since then, adding that it will be a year in which household budgets will be squeezed in the near term.

OBR said the economy would contract by 2%, adding 505,000 people to unemployment by the second half of 2024. GDP will only reach pre-pandemic levels by the end of the same year.

OBR said in its latest update to its economic and public finances outlook, released with Jeremy Hunt’s fall statement, that the medium-term fiscal outlook has deteriorated significantly since the March forecast, due to a weak economy, rising interest rates and rising inflation.

By 2024, when the next general election is held, house prices are expected to fall by 9% and the average interest rate on mortgage loans will rise to the 5% level, and the pain of homeowners is expected to increase. The unemployment rate is also expected to peak in the second half of 2024.

While household incomes remain under pressure, taxes will rise to 37.1% of GDP by 2027-28, the highest level since World War II. The total tax increase this year will exceed $1 trillion for the first time since Hunt’s unexpected decision to expand taxes.

Overall, the spending watchdog said government borrowing is likely to be higher than predicted in March of this year, but will fall compared to economic output from 2024-25.

According to plans announced on Thursday, future governments will face a single very large fiscal event in 2027-28. OBR’s Budget Responsibility Committee.

Despite the different economic background, King said the figure was “quite similar” to the 2010 austerity budget compared to the size of the economy at the time.

According to OBR’s calculations, the fiscal crunch may be delayed until after the general election, but the effects of the recession will be keenly felt ahead of Election Day.

OBR got caught up in a political storm over Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget, which went ahead in September without disclosing Watchdog’s predictions.

It said the forecast was unusual in light of the tumult, both in the time it would take to produce and in the process leading up to publication on Thursday.

The omission of independent economic and borrowing forecasts sparked a crisis in bond markets, along with a sell-off of UK government debt known as gilts, as investors felt the government had made a deliberate decision to avoid independent scrutiny of its spending plans.

The two met with OBR Chairman Richard Hughes in the aftermath of a mini-budget to cool the market.

Prior to its fall statement, Watchdog said: This forecasting process has been unusually uncertain due to various changes to both internal and public deadlines for forecasting rounds, policy changes and publication dates. The document it generated was also much shorter than usual, mentioning five financial events since March.

