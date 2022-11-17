U.S. policymakers have one last chance to avert a recession: find the 1.5 million women who disappeared from our workforce





Want to stick a soft landing? Try to stick to a gender equity plan. By closing the gender equity gap in the U.S. labor market, we can achieve the soft landing policy coveted by leaders. And in doing so, we can reap the $1.789 trillion increase in labor market equity.

Something fascinating happens when we look at the economy through the intersectional lens of gender, that is, when we disaggregate economic data by gender plus race and ethnicity. Just before the pandemic hit, women’s labor force participation rate soared to 59.2%. By the October 2022 jobs report, the rate had fallen to 58%. When we deal in percentages that control population growth, this means that 1.549 million women have disappeared from the labor force since February 2020.

It bothers me, and not for reasons of fairness. I am not an activist. I’m a kind of economist and our economy draws its strength from the plurality of the workforce. We need those over a million lost women to fuel our economic engine. Since 1970, women have added $2 trillion in value to the US economy by increasing their participation in the workforce.

A trillion dollar economic opportunity destroyed by the pandemic

Before the pandemic, closing the gender gap in labor market participation could have brought some $789 billion to the US economy on top of the $2 trillion already earned since 1970.

However, in the past two years, 29 years of progress towards gender equity in the labor market have been reversed. This regression cost the United States $1.789 trillion in economic potential. In other words, closing the gender equity gap in the labor market could support the post-pandemic US economy by $1.789 trillion.

If we include the 1.549 million women absent from the labor market in the unemployment figures for October, the real unemployment rate for women would be 5.42%. The image looks much darker through the intersectional lens. For black women, including the 328,000 absent from the labor market since February 2020, the unemployment rate is 8.58%. For Latinos, including the 313,000 of them who have been absent from the labor force since February 2020, the unemployment rate is 6.03%. Not only do our policies ignore these women, but we also ignore the reasons why they left the labor market. The data is simply not available, but economists suspect that many have gone into the informal economy.

Not only do these sky-high intersectional unemployment rates violate the Fed’s mandate of maximum employment (whose target unemployment rate is between 4.1% and 4.7%), they also violate the principles of economic prosperity.

What if, instead of lowering interest rates to cool the economy, we devise solutions to bring these women back to work? This would generate a three-way solution to the soft landing challenge: it would stabilize prices, encourage fair employment and fuel sustainable economic growth.

Gender equity is key to a soft landing

A soft landing follows a dance in three beats. Let’s review the choreography.

First, the economy is heating up and inflation is rising. October prices were up 7.7% from a year earlier.

Second, the Fed raises interest rates to cool the economy. The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 375 basis points in just eight months.

Third, prices stabilize and the economy avoids a recession. If we choose to bring those 1.549 million women back into the workforce, we can hope for a soft landing. Here’s why.

The economic benefits of fair employment

Our economy has about two open jobs for every person looking for a job. An expanded labor base would close the gap between workers and open jobs by almost 33%. More workers seeking fewer jobs would bring inflation under control by mitigating the harmful effects of the wage-price spiral.

To avoid a recession, we need to keep unemployment for all intersectional cohorts within the employment mandate maximum range of 4.1% and 4.7%. As data disaggregated by sex and race show, bringing black and Latinx women back into the workforce in a meaningful way would ensure that we wouldn’t have a protracted k-shaped recovery in a country already showing some of its levels of most glaring economic stratification.

Further interest rate hikes do not bode well for fair employment levels in general. The tightening of monetary policy leads companies to consolidate their workforce at the rate of the last hired, first fired. And that means women and black employees are usually the first to be fired.

Emerging research suggests that the $1.789 trillion rise in labor market equity is a conservative projection, as the models used to calculate this figure rely on what is known as a workforce measure. . He treats every head the same. A worker is a worker.

However, women and men are not perfect substitutes in the labor market. Increasing the gender diversity of a given business unit leads to improved financial performance of the company in ways not captured by the models.

For example, my company’s research shows that every 10% increase in intersectional gender equity leads to a 1-2% increase in revenue. When models take gender equity into account, the economic gains from women’s participation in the labor market could be up to a fifth greater.

Katica Roy is the CEO of Pipeline.

The opinions expressed in Fortune.com comments are solely the opinions of their authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and beliefs of Fortune.

