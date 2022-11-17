Spain-British Shipyard Team Wins Royal Navy Logistics Fleet Tender





The London British-Spanish Industries team is the Royal Navy’s preferred bidder to build a fleet of logistics ships to support the new aircraft carrier service.

Belfast, Northern Ireland-based shipbuilders Harland and Wolff, Britain’s top battleship designer BMT and Spain’s Navantia (together known as Team Resolute) have won the competition to build three large support vessels, it was announced on Wednesday.

Construction of the first vessel in the $1.6 billion ($1.9 billion) program, called Fleet Solid Support Ships, is scheduled to begin in 2025 and all three vessels are expected to be operational through 2032.

The 216-metre-long vessel operates with the Royal Fleet Auxiliary Force, the Royal Navy’s support force, providing munitions, stores and food for two new aircraft carriers, destroyers and frigates deployed at sea.

Transactions must be approved by the Ministry of Finance and the Minister.

This requirement has long been at the center of debate between the government and trade unions on the one hand and the Labor Party on the other, as to whether the ships should be open, subject to international competition or reserved for the British shipbuilding industry.

At one point, the Conservatives even argued that logistics ships were not warships, to argue that European Union rules should allow foreign tenders.

As a result, the MoD appears to have reached a compromise whereby foreign bidders are allowed but a significant portion of the ships must be built locally to meet social prosperity requirements.

Team Resolute said it would invest $77 million ($92 million) in shipyard infrastructure to make Harland and Wolff competitive in future domestic and export orders.

Navantia will lead the building program, although most of the blocks and modules for ships will be done at the Harland and Wolffs facility in Belfast, a small yard in the South West of England at Appledore, and two manufacturing companies acquired by InfraStrata in Methil and Arnish. Building operations will also take place at the Navantias shipyard in Cadiz, Spain, in a collaboration that will enable the transfer of key technologies and technologies to Harland and Wolff.

The Appledore yard was dormant after being soiled by previous owners Babcock, but was acquired by Harland and Wolff owner InfraStrata in 2020.

The choice of Harland and Wolff for most of the construction work is a remarkable turnaround for a company that was close to closing in 2019 as commercial repairs and offshore operations declined.

The yard was mostly saved by workers’ sit-ins.

The Belfast shipyard, made famous by the construction of the Titanic, will receive industrial technology and capabilities from Navantias, although it has not built a warship for decades.

The deal is considered to create around 2,000 jobs in the UK supply chain. Many of these jobs will be based in Harland and Wolff, where the company currently has only a handful of people.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, who was in Belfast to make the announcement, said the deal would be a huge boost to British shipbuilding capabilities.

Building on the ambitions set out in the National Shipbuilding Strategy, the contract will enhance technology transfer and key technologies from world-renowned shipyards that are critical to the modernization of British shipyards, Wallace said.

The shipbuilding trade union, GMB, welcomed the announcement but said it was still concerned about the government’s commitment to the workload coming to the UK.

The ministers finally conceded a substantial amount of the FSS. [Fleet Solid Support] Work will be done from home, the union said in a statement. The problem is that they don’t define materiality by volume or value, nor do they tell you what guarantees or enforceability they have. Due diligence must be rigorous.

The announcement of the partnership’s selection, led by Navantia, comes just 24 hours after the UK Ministry of Defense awarded a $4.2 billion ($5 billion) contract to BAE Systems to build five Type 26 anti-submarine warships for the Royal Navy.

Spending to boost Britain’s key maritime assets comes ahead of the government’s fall budget announcement on November 17, which is generally expected to provide bad news for defense.

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already made it clear that the promise of a previous government led by Liz Truss to increase defense spending to 3% of GDP has been abandoned, at least for the foreseeable future.

With inflation eating away at over 11% of the budget now, there will be no additional funding to bolster Britain’s defense capabilities.

Andrew Chuter is the UK Correspondent for Defense News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/11/16/spanish-british-shipyard-team-wins-bid-for-uk-naval-logistics-fleet/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos