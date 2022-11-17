UK raises windfall tax on energy companies and bets on nuclear power





London CNN Business —

As the UK government struggles to balance its budget amid a slowing economy, it is unexpectedly raising taxes on oil and gas companies and increasing levies on power generators. It is also investing in nuclear power for the first time in decades.

UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced the move on Thursday as he delivered the government’s medium-term budget, which includes plans to raise taxes and cut public spending.

Effective January 1st, the energy profit levy for oil and gas companies will increase from 25% to 35% and will remain there through the end of March 2028. According to the Ministry of Finance, the total tax for that sector would be 75%.

There will also be a new temporary 45% levy on excess profits from generators during this period. In the UK, electricity prices are tied to wholesale gas prices, so many generators also enjoy huge profits.

These actions will raise more than $14 billion ($16.5 billion) next year and $55 billion ($65 billion) between 2022 and 2028.

In the UK, demand for higher taxes on windfall profits from oil and gas companies, which have posted record-high earnings this year, has been spurred by rising oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

At the same time, households and businesses have been suffering from decades of high inflation due to soaring energy and food costs. The UK’s annual inflation rate hit 11.1% in October, the highest in 41 years.

Hunt told Congress on Thursday that he would not oppose an unexpected tax as long as it was for serendipitous gains from unexpected energy price hikes. Such taxes should be temporary, should not discourage investment and recognize the cyclical nature of the energy business, he added.

According to Hunt, the UK will spend an extra $150 billion ($176.9 billion) on energy costs this year over pre-pandemic levels. It’s like paying for a second National Health Service.

Hunt said on Thursday it extended government support for energy bills for another 12 months, until April 2024, but the average household would have to pay 3,000 ($3,451) a year, up from the current 2,500 ($2,951).

In addition to raising energy taxes, Hunt committed to investing $700 million ($824 million) in Sizewell C, a nuclear power plant operated by Frances EDF in eastern England.

The deal, first announced by former Prime Minister Boris Johnson in September, is the first country in more than 30 years to support a nuclear project.

Hunt said it would power 6 million homes over 50 years and represents the biggest step in the UK’s journey towards energy independence.

Hunt reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions by 68% by 2030. Last year, nearly 40 percent of our electricity came from offshore wind, solar and other renewable sources, he said.

He added that from April 2025, drivers of electric vehicles will no longer be exempt from car tax.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/17/economy/windfall-tax-nuclear-uk-budget/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos