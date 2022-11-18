Why AP called the US House for Republicans scrutiny





Republicans took control of the U.S. House on Wednesday after the Associated Press declared Mike Garcia the winner of a race in California, securing the party the 218th seat required for a majority in the chamber.

The release of thousands of votes in California’s 27th District allowed the AP to determine there were not enough votes outstanding for Democratic challenger Christy Smith to overtake Garcia.

It took more than a week after the Nov. 8 midterm elections for Republicans to reach the minimum 218 seats needed to swing the House from Democratic control for the next Congress. The full reach of the majority of parties may not be clear for several days or weeks, as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

Democrats will end up with at least 210 seats but no more than 217.

The AP does not make projections and will only declare a winner in a race when it determines there is no scenario that would allow the trailing candidates to close the gap.

WHAT WAS THE HOLD-UP?

With some states breaking records in terms of mail-in ballots, vote counting was slowing in many states. Following voting changes during the coronavirus pandemic, some states have instituted more permanent ballot changes, including no excuse absenteeism and in-person early voting.

Republicans were less than six seats away from reaching the 218 needed for a majority last Sunday, but contests in California and Colorado went unchallenged. On Monday evening, the party won a few more seats, reaching the 217 mark.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that Republicans finally reached 218 with new votes coming in from California.

WHY IS IT IMPORTANT?

Republicans are seeking to take control of Congress from Democrats, who have controlled the Senate since 2021 and the House since 2019.

The party that controls the House can elect a new president. Taking office on Jan. 3, the GOP caucus will elect a new chair, lead each committee, and decide which bills go through the House.

GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy has already unveiled his Commitment to America, a broad outline of the economic, border security and other policies the GOP would propose in the early days of the next Congress.

McCarthy won the nomination for Speaker of the House on Tuesday, with a formal vote in January.

With the House under Republican control, it’s possible that much of President Joe Bidens’ agenda was effectively dead during the final two years of his term. Bills must be approved by both the House and the Senate to get to Bidens’ office.

WHAT ABOUT THE SENATE?

Last Saturday, the AP determined that Democrats retained control of the Senate after calling the Nevada Senate race for incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The race in Georgia between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker is heading for a runoff next month, which means Democrats could clinch a 51st seat.

If the Republicans win in Georgia, the chamber will remain split 50-50, as it is now, with Vice President Kamala Harris siding with the Democrats being a deciding vote.

Last Friday, AP said Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly defeated Republican challenger Blake Masters in Arizona, taking the Chambers partisan split to 49-49.

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

___

Visit https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections.

Follow AP election coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/house-control-republicans-2022-election-explained-947add904c9372b99869773332898076 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos