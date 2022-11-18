UK Tech reacts to Hunt’s next Silicon Valley target.





In today’s autumn statement, Prime Minister Jeremy Hunt announced a number of measures affecting the UK tech industry and outlined a goal to make the UK the next Silicon Valley.

The prime minister announced a $55 billion tax increase and public spending cuts in a fall statement focused in part on restoring economic credibility following his predecessor’s disastrous mini-budget.

Hunt outlined measures related to corporate tax, R&D budgets, and startup tax relief for businesses and outlined control plans for Big Tech.

Hunt said they need to be better at turning world-class innovations into world-class companies.

The fall statement, which came as the prime minister admitted Britain was already in recession, was met with mixed reactions from the UK tech industry.

Aman Behzad, founder and managing partner of fintech advisory firm Royal Park Partners, said: “It is disappointing to see so little emphasis on immediate action to cushion the blow to UK tech and fintech companies dealing with the current economic headwinds.” said. As inflation continues to eat away at traditional R&D budgets, companies face real cost and cost-cutting pressure.

Damian Routley, chief commercial officer of startup accelerator and investor Founders Factory, said the budget was insufficient to support UK businesses and invest in the future of business creation.

However, Russ Shaw CBE, Founder of Tech London Advocates & Global Tech Advocates, said the vision of Hunts Silicon Valley is music to the ears of the UK tech sector and the Autumn Statement provides the right framework and mindset.

Synthesis Capital co-founder and managing partner Costa Yiannoulis said the Autumn Statement missed another opportunity to support private sector innovation, which Jatin Ondhia, CEO of proptech Shojin, described as the Dickensian Autumn Statement.

Below is a summary of the key Autumn Statement actions affecting UK technology.

SEIS and EIS

Launched in 2012, the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme (SEIS) aims to encourage investment in early-stage startups by providing tax relief to ventures considered riskier investments.

The mini-budget described an expansion of the scheme, which is popular among startups and investors, and early reports say it survived Hunt’s reversal.

The Treasury confirmed that it is increasing the generosity and availability of the Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme and Company Share Option Plan.

However, no specific commitments have been made to the corporate investment plan and venture capital trust, and the Treasury has said it will continue to support it and see value in future expansion.

ACF Investors managing partner Tim Mills said maintaining the EIS supports innovative, high-growth companies that will help spur economic recovery.

R&D saving and cutting

There was speculation that the government would cut public R&D spending. But Hunt said this would be a serious mistake and the funds would be protected and would rise to $20 billion by 2024-25.

There will be R&D tax relief reform to reduce significant errors and fraud in small and medium-sized business (SME) initiatives.

Scaling up artificial intelligence Katy Wigdahl, CEO of Speechmatics, said it was a real positive that the Prime Minister had protected its entire R&D budget at a time when the UK needed to double its position as a global tech superpower and attract the brightest business minds.

Seb Wallace, Director of Investments at Triple Point Ventures, added: This capital is essential to many innovative technology businesses in the UK. Stimulating economic growth requires a positive approach to R&D spending that recognizes its contribution to the broader economy.

However, the R&D tax relief for small businesses will decrease from 130% to 86%, and the SME credit ratio will decrease from 14.5% to 10%.

Meanwhile, the R&D expenditure deduction rate increases from 13% to 20%.

The R&D tax credit for small businesses, claimable for cash reimbursement, provides a significant cash infusion for startups that often have limited access to alternative funding, said Penny Simmons, legal director at law firm Pinsent Masons. By making R&D tax credits less generous to Britain’s most innovative SMEs, the government risks damaging the country’s future growth prospects.

Reforming EU legislation on digital technologies

There will be reforms of some retained EU legislation in areas including digital technology and financial services to stimulate growth.

It will be overseen by Sir Patrick Vallance, the government’s chief scientific adviser and national technology officer, and will explore how emerging technologies can be regulated.

The government has issued a consultative response to the reform of the Solvency II EU rule, which regulates how much insurance companies must keep on their balance sheets. This is expected to inject more capital into the UK economy.

Philip Letts, chairman of the incubator LettsGroup, welcomes the announcement of reforms to Solvency II as it has been a stumbling block when it comes to securing a successful post-Brexit existence, releasing billions of pounds and cutting EU bureaucracy.

The Power to Control Big Tech

The government will push through a legislative plan for the Overdue Digital Markets Bill, which will give regulators more powers to break up monopolies.

The bill would enact the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Digital Markets Unit (DMU) and give it the power to curb Big Tech domination.

tax increase

The principal corporate tax rate in the UK will rise to 25% from April 2023. The tax rate for small businesses with revenues of less than 50,000 continues to pay the 19% rate.

There will also be $13.6 billion in support for businesses over the next five years.

From 31 December 2023, the government will introduce the OECD’s global tax reform, which aims to create a minimum tax rate that allows countries operated by tech giants to pay their full tax.

Tom Warren, UK&I managing director at Pyramid Analytics, said governments may be tightening their belts, but there is no need to block distribution. It is important that governments work closely with business to drive national growth through ongoing collaboration, funding, partnerships and dialogue.

