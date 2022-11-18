Hunt Announces New Spending Cuts, Tax Raises to Fix UK Economy | business and economic news





UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has unveiled a budget featuring tens of billions of dollars in spending cuts and tax increases as the UK’s new government works to restore economic confidence and repair the country’s battered finances.

Addressing the House of Representatives on Thursday, Hunt delivered a plan to tackle the sputtering economy, saying he prioritizes stability, growth and public services.

He said more than half of the £55 billion ($65 billion) fiscal consolidation needed would come from cutting spending.

When it comes to taxes, I’ve tried to be fair by following two broad principles. Second, we avoid tax hikes that hurt most growth, Hunt said.

He lowered the threshold for a 45% personal income tax rate from £150,000 (approximately $178,500) to £125,140 (approximately $148,900).

Those earning more than £150,000 (about $178,500) will pay more than £1,200 (about $1,400) per year.

He said he was keeping the income tax personal deduction, higher rate threshold, major national insurance threshold and inheritance tax threshold at their current levels for the next two years through April 2028.

Dividend pay will be cut from £2,000. [about $2,400] up to 1,000 pounds [about $1,200] 500 pounds next year [about $600] From April 2024, the annual exemption from capital gains tax will be reduced from £12,300. [about $14,600] up to 6,000 pounds [about $7,300] £3,000 next year [about $3,650] From April 2024.

Hunt also said his government would unexpectedly raise taxes on oil and gas companies and extend them to power generation companies.

The tax will increase from the current 25% to 35%. From January 1st, a 45% levy will also be applied to power generation companies.

public spending

Hunt said the country’s health and social care system would receive an £8 billion ($9.5 billion) package within two years.

He said he would increase the national health service budget by an additional £3.3 billion ($3.9 billion) every two years.

NHS chief executive Amanda Pritchard said this should provide enough funding for the NHS to achieve its key priorities.

He said the money available for the social welfare sector would increase by up to £2.8 billion ($3.3 billion) next year and £4.7 billion ($5.6 billion) the year after.

He also said: We can announce today that we will be investing a further £2.3 billion next year and the year after. [$2.7bn] every year at our school.

End of Trussonomics

UK equities fell 0.6% before the Hunts announcement and the pound lost against the US dollar.

Traders feared the budget would exacerbate Britain’s cost-of-living crisis after inflation peaked at 11.1 per cent in October 1981 as the economy headed into recession.

The emergency budget statement was aimed at restoring the government’s financial and political credibility after former Prime Minister Liz Truss announced a £45 billion ($53 billion) tax cut. bank intervention.

Truss was forced to resign after six weeks in office.

The budget comes against a bleak backdrop where the war in Ukraine, the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic strain of Britain’s exit from the European Union have all weighed on the UK economy.

Economic output fell 0.2% in the third quarter and the Bank of England predicted the recession could last for up to two years.

The government is also paying for the unpaid tax cut Truss announced. This has damaged Britain’s reputation for fiscal discipline and increased the cost of government borrowing.

Prime Minister Hunt and Rishi Sunak, who replaced Truss as the Conservative leader last month, reversed most of Truss’ policies, promising the government would pay its bills and begin reducing debt accumulated over the past 15 years.

UK public debt has soared from less than 36% in 2007 to nearly 83% of economic output in 2017 as the government struggles to bail out banks and boost the economy.

Debt has soared to 98% of gross domestic product (GDP) due to the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine, and a decade of budget austerity has begun to ease the burden.

This is the highest since 1963, when Britain was recovering from World War II.

