US Approves Removal of Largest Dam in History to Save Endangered Salmon | rivers





A U.S. agency seeking to restore habitat for endangered fish gave final approval on Thursday to dismantle four dams straddling the California-Oregon border, the largest dam removal undertaking in history. the United States.

Removing the dam is expected to improve the health of the Klamath River, the route that endangered chinook and coho salmon take from the Pacific Ocean to their upstream spawning grounds, and from where young fish return to the sea.

The United States Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued an order canceling the dam permits and approving the removal of the dams.

The project has long been the focus of several indigenous tribes whose ancestors lived off salmon for centuries but whose way of life was disrupted by European colonization and the demand for rural electrification in the 20th century.

Klamath salmon are returning home, Yurok Tribe Chairman Joseph James said in a statement. The people deserved this victory and with it we continue our sacred duty to the fish that have supported our people since the dawn of time.

Climate change and drought have also stressed salmon habitat; the river has become too hot and too full of parasites for many fish to survive.

The dams on federal lands, which at full capacity provide enough power for 70,000 homes, will be handed over by power utility PacifiCorp, a unit of Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway.

Faced with costly new regulations that included the construction of screens and fish ladders, the company instead struck a deal with the tribes and the US government to dismantle the dams.

PacifiCorp is contributing $200 million to the dam removal, paid for by a surcharge on its customers in Oregon and California, said Bob Gravely, a company spokesman, and California voters have approved a measure obligation for the state to provide an additional $250 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/nov/17/us-dam-removal-endangered-salmon-klamath-river The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos