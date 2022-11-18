UK Weather: Heavy Rain Hits UK, Flooded Roads | england weather





Heavy rain across the UK overnight has flooded roads and created dangerous conditions for commuters, leaving some vehicles stuck in floodwater.

Much of the UK was facing a weather alert by noon on Thursday, with the UK Met Office issuing a yellow alert for heavy rain. Train cancellations and delays were also expected.

Meteorologists were predicting wetter weather, with a series of rain expected to travel across the country after arriving in Cornwall on Wednesday afternoon before passing through the eastern coast of Scotland on Friday.

The Environment Agency has issued 26 flood warnings in the UK, meaning flooding is expected and 102 flood warnings are possible.

The Bureau of Meteorology said conditions were likely to be the worst for most of the UK, while the highlands could see some snow.

In West Sussex, up to 20 cars got stuck in flood water and had to be rescued on the A27 between Emsworth and Chichester. County Fire and Rescue Services said they were very busy rescuing people from cars and buildings after a half month’s worth of rain (65 millimeters) fell in 48 hours on Wednesday night.

Sussex Road Police Officer PC Tom Van Der Wee warned motorists Wednesday night that the roads are dangerous. He took to Twitter on Thursday morning to address a number of weather-related incidents the previous day and warned motorists that some roads could still be flooded.

We dealt with a lot of weather related incidents yesterday and some roads may still be flooded today, so make sure: Please allow extra time for travel. Reduce your speed. Keep a greater distance between you and other vehicles. /b6eK5nAGyA

— PC Tom Van Der Wee (@PCTomVanDerWee) November 17, 2022

Rail travel was affected by flooded tunnels at Wadhurst in East Sussex, disrupting the line between Tonbridge and Hasting. Flooding between the Island Line on the Isle of Wight and between Lewes and Brighton stations has caused cancellations and delays.

Drivers driving along a flooded road in Mountsorrel, Leicestershire Photo: Joe Giddens/PA

Heavy rain initially concentrated in the southeast is now moving north, with a yellow rain alert issued on Thursday for areas stretching from Birmingham, Lincoln and Hull to northern Wales, Liverpool, Manchester and the east coast. Scottish Borders.

Bureau of Meteorology spokesperson Craig Snell said:

Snell said the warning was issued because the southeast has been quite wet since early November.

We are very busy handling several flood-related incidents, such as rescuing people from cars and flooding buildings. Roads across West Sussex are experiencing a lot of localized flooding. Be careful tonight and drive only if absolutely necessary.

— West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (@WestSussexFire) November 16, 2022

A RAC fault spokesperson advised drivers to exercise caution. The chance of a crash increases dramatically in wet weather and even more so in snow, so critical drivers should slow down, leave plenty of space behind the vehicle in front, and use lights to make it easier for others to see. Another road user, said Rod Dennis.

The risk of aquaplaning, where vehicle wheels skim through standing water and do not make contact with the road, will be particularly high for those who do not slow down to a speed appropriate for the conditions.

